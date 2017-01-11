American football: Storm to hold try-outs ahead of exciting year

The Morecambe Bay Storm are holding open day try-outs at Salt Ayre Sports Centre this weekend.

The Rookie Days will take place on Saturday and Sunday on the grass infield of the athletics track, and will begin at 12 noon.

Coach Scud Fairhurst said: “2017 is going to be a great year for the club.

“We’re looking to consolidate the adult team and build upon what we achieved last year.”

The Storm are entering 2017 on the back of a tremendous inaugural year where the club has gone from nothing to completing three games and winning one and having its own equipment to kit out 35 players.

Fairhurst continued: “We’re still waiting for the league to confirm our entry in to the national competition but regardless, we are forging ahead in developing the player and coaching support base, together with practice equipment.

“The club has a tremendous wealth of coaching experience and any potential player will be taught the correct fundamentals and techniques as professional players in the National Football League in America.”

There is no charge for attending the try outs.

All equipment is provided apart from suitable footwear for a grass pitch and a gum shield which is a requirement to participate in any physical contact on the day.

At present the club are focusing on 18 years and over, however the Storm will be looking to start a junior contact team this summer.

For more detailed information contact morecambebaystorm@yahoo.com, visit the website at www.morecambebaystorm.com, go to the Morecambe Bay Storm Facebook page, or follow them on Twitter @TheStorm2016.