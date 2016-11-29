A night on the streets for Lancaster homeless project

Twenty people spent the night on the cold, hard stone steps of Lancaster Town Hall to raise funds and awareness for a city homeless project.

Lancaster & District Homeless Action Service (LDHAS) kicked off its Christmas Shelter Appeal on Saturday, November 26 with its ninth annual sponsored sleep-out on the town hall steps.

Staff, volunteers and friends spread out their camping mats, sleeping bags and cardboard sheeting, donned their onesies and other items of warm clothing and camped out, raising around £2,000 for the appeal.

LDHAS volunteer Sue Widden said: “For those on the steps this was one night of the year – for rough sleepers and street homeless people this is what they face every night, and no warm home to go to once the night had ended.

“People have already been very generous in supporting the Christmas Shelter Appeal – estimates so far indicate that the sleep-out will raise about £2,000. “With this money, and that raised by other events, LDHAS will be able to offer overnight accommodation during the Christmas period to homeless people and those in insecure housing in Lancaster District.

“The organisation will provide a traditional Christmas dinner, seasonal entertainment, company, warmth and safety for vulnerable people at a time when family life seems more important than ever.”

You can still donate to the LDHAS Christmas Shelter appeal by contacting Gary Welsh on 01524 842008 or email admin@ldhas.org.uk. Alternatively you can go to our web-site at www.ldhas.org.uk.

Lancaster City Council is urging people to use a dedicated homelessness service if they spot anyone sleeping rough and in need of help during the current spell of cold weather. The Streetling service can be contacted by calling 0300 500 0914 or visiting the website www.streetlink.org.uk. The call comes following the triggering of the city council’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol.