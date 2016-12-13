A fine feast of festive fun for the Garstang Victorian evening

Father Christmas dashed through Garstang High Street greeting the hundreds of families who came to town to capture a little Christmas magic for the Garstang Victorian Festival.

A sense of nostalgia filled the air as shop owners, community leaders, dignitaries and festival goers dressed up in traditional Victorian costume to enjoy a night of festivities.

Volunteers of the North West Children's Support Group, who provide holidays and outings for local disabled and disadvantaged children, selling Mulled wine at the Garstang Victorian Festival

The opening evening of the two-night event, one of the biggest in the region started with a parade, welcoming people from the town and across the county.

The Red Rose Jazz Band led the way on the night, with Singleton Cloggers, Pilling Jubilee Band, Lancaster Male Voice Choir and Batala drummers all putting in performances, of Christmas tunes to entertain the crowds.

Excited children paid a visit to Santa’s Grotto outside the King’s Arms pub and enjoyed plenty of fairground fun

Alongside the shows, which included Punch and Judy and street entertainers, a host of pop-up stalls selling a feast of hearty fare from parched peas to pizza.

Town Councillors Gordon and Lynn Harter

The businesses, which this year enjoyed a window dressing competition in the run-up to the festival, now in its 33rd year opened late on both evenings for Christmas purchases, as well as a country fayre and the Garstang Arts Centre.

Garstang Mayor Alan Cornthwaite and mayoress

Carols at the Garstang Victorian Festival

Father Christmas grotto Garstang Victorian Festival