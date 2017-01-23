£9m Lancaster teaching block nears completion

Ten teaching rooms, a lecture theatre, balcony and chill out space are weeks away from completion at the University of Cumbria’s Lancaster campus.

The building is emerging from behind protective screens, a sympathetic addition to the hill top site, which retains historic buildings dating from 1880.

Now, as the university prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary, the £9million project (aided by a grant worth £2.5million from the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership) is on track to open later this year.

“This is a substantial investment for the university and it’ll make a big difference to the standards of teaching on the campus,” Annette Suddes, capital programme manager for the university at Lancaster, said.

“The rooms will be light and airy with plenty of room for students to meet together with small study areas too.”

In the coming weeks students will be asked for their opinion on furniture and fittings before a final decision is taken how to complete the fitting out of the building.

The project forms part of a wider scheme which aims to create a sense of place for students and is a major component in the university’s 10-year vision to invest in the Bowerham campus.

Older buildings will now be demolished to create new spaces and other opportunities which will benefit our students.

The new teaching block will be up and running for the start of the 2017 academic year, providing a modern teaching facility which includes a 220-seat lecture theatre, social learning spaces and 2500m2 of high quality teaching accommodation.