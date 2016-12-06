Store teams up with Rotary to give gifts

Tesco Carnforth have teamed up with the Rotary club of Carnforth to launch a Christmas Gift appeal.

The idea is simple - customers just take a tag from the tree instore which has the age and gender of some local children and the customer donates a gift for that child and attaches the tag to the gift.

The presents will then be collected by Santa in his sleigh and distributed before Christmas.

James Loxam checkout manager at Tesco Carnforth said: “This is an amazing opportunity which our store manager Andrew had been part of in our Blackpool store.

“Together with the help of Carnforth Rotary Club we really wanted the opportunity to make a child’s Christmasin our local community really special this year. “

The special Christmas tree with tags is near the store entrance.