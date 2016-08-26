Skerton picture was taken at half time

Local football historian Terry Ainsworth has shared an unusual photograph this week of Skerton Old Boys club from 1962-63.

The photograph was taken at halftime at Victory Park, Chorley, where Skerton Old Boys were playing Bolton Catholic Boys Club in the final of the Lancashire Youth Cup.

Dave Carney recalls that they would lose 0-2 but can’t remember why the photograph was taken when it was rather than before or after the match as was normal practice.

The picture shows back row from left, Jack Bateson, Terry Young, Jimmy Atkinson, Ken Bleasdale and Dave Carney.

Front row from left, Geoff Beard, David Akister, Dave Howard, Stuart Winter, Stuart Grimshaw and Maurice Vickers.