Molly Warburton strips back ‘beautiful melody’ of Bruce Hornsby track

Carnforth singer-songwriter Molly Warburton is to release a stripped-back version of an 80s hit by Bruce Hornsby.

The Way It Is is a critical look at society, which Molly says is just as relevant now as it was in the 80s.

It will be released on October 30 on SKA Music.

Molly said: “It’s one of my favourite songs from the 80s, it is such a beautiful melody and inspired me at a young age.

“The lyrics are more relevant than ever.

“It’s a song about unemployment, inequality, and insecurity, these issues are something I care a lot about and they just seem to keep coming back.

“In this troubled time in which we live, with all the current turmoil, it felt right to cover this song”.

The track will be available to buy on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify and all the leading streaming and download sites.

Molly will be performing at The Dukes Gallery in Lancaster on November 17 to showcase her new music.

Anyone wishing to attend should contact her official Facebook page.

Molly started writing songs at the age of 17, and now performs with her band who include Nick Latham, Luke Wilding, Suds Lakhani and Sam Haddow.

Her debut album, released in early 2015, drew on her early influences of Fleetwood Mac, Simon and Garfunkel, and KT Tunstall.

Her 2015 single Not Your Enemy showcased a more mature song-writing style, with added contemporary influences including London Grammar and Hozier.

Not Your Enemy made it onto the Top 40 New York Charts.

Her most notable recent gigs include The Borderline, Scala and O2 Academy Islington in London, the main stage at Kendal Calling festival, and The Melkweg, Amsterdam. She also played several shows at Lancaster Music Festival.

For more information and gig listings, head to mollywarburton.com.