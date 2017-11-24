Win tickets for a family of four to see Aladdin at Preston Guild Hall

Preston Guild Hall will make all your wishes come true with this year’s magical family pantomime Aladdin – and here’s a chance for a family of four to win tickets.

The pantomime, which runs from December 7 to January 3, welcomes back the hilarious comedian Phil Walker, who will once again be writing, directing and starring in the show, this year as Aladdin’s brother Wishee Washee.

Joining Phil on stage is top TV trickster Paul Zenon, playing the evil sorcerer Abanazar. Paul has more than 30 years’ experience in performing, specialising in comedy and magic, so audiences will need to a keep a very close eye on him! He’s behind you!

Keeping Paul on his toes is Carl Tracey, playing the role of Aladdin. Carl is most well known for being ‘that yellow one with the hat’; one-fifth of the popular children’s musical group Go!Go!Go!

Local Blackpool lass Stacey McClean will be joining them, too, playing Princess Jasmine. Stacey was a member of the successful pop sensation S Club Juniors.

Following his Charter Theatre debut as Fleshcreep in last year’s hit show, Preston lad Marvyn Dickinson is back in a different guise as PC Pong. Marvyn is a very versatile character actor and CBBC fans will know him well from his appearances in Class Dismissed.

Taking on the role of the Slave of the Ring is one of the finest comedic comperes in the country, Jonathan Mayor. As a headline act, Jonathan sets the stage alight with his razor sharp audience banter and stunning charisma. He has been known to reduce any audience to hysterics whether they are Radio 4 listeners or a Friday night crowd!

The amazing Jeffrey Longmore is Widow Twankey. Jeffrey is no stranger to playing panto dames, but has also appeared in well-known TV shows such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

For more details visit www.prestonguildhall.co.uk

COMPETITION

To win tickets for a family of four to see Aladdin, just answer the following question:

Who will be playing the part of Aladdin?

Please email your answer, along with your name and contact details – putting ‘LP Aladdin Competition’ in the subject field – to helen.nicholas@jpress.co.uk by noon on Tuesday, November 28.

Editor’s decision is final.

Usual LP rules apply