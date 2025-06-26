The Welcome to Wrexham family is about to get a bit bigger 👀🐉

Welcome to Wrexham’s future has been confirmed.

The fourth season is coming to an end - but more is in the pipeline.

But what has been announced?

Welcome to Wrexham has once again charted another dramatic football season in the life of the now-famous club. The Welsh side were bidding for back-to-back-to-back promotions - but could they achieve it.

Disney Plus has been releasing episodes weekly once again - with the time for the final one of the season confirmed. Fans might be wondering if more has already been confirmed.

Fortunately an update has already been given. Here’s all you need to know:

Will there be Welcome to Wrexham season 5?

Season four of Welcome To Wrexham will follow the team's journey towards a record-breaking third consecutive promotion. | Disney

It has already been confirmed that Welcome to Wrexham will be back for another series on Disney Plus. The cameras will be returning to the Racecourse Ground to chart the on-and-off field stories for another year.

Phil Parkinson and his Wrexham side will be taking on the Championship in the 2025/26 season after securing promotion from League One. It means the team are just one step away from the Premier League - so there will be plenty at stake once again.

When to expect Welcome to Wrexham season 5?

Viewers will have to wait until at least May 2026 before the show returns - based on previous seasons. The football season will need to have been completed first - and it is due to begin in August and will run through to spring next year.

The first two seasons arrived in August 2022 and September 2023 respectively, but the release schedule moved from season three. It started in May 2024 and the same was the case this year.

Based on the two most recent seasons, it is likely that Welcome to Wrexham series 5 will likely come out in May 2026 and be released weekly.

Welcome to Wrexham to get spin-off

Hollywood Reporter revealed that Welcome to Wrexham will be back for more episodes in the future.

The cameras will be returning to North Wales as the men’s team makes the step up to the Championship - just one tier below the Premier League. Will they be able to compete for yet another promotion?

It is also getting a spin-off called Necaxa, which follows Rob and Ryan as they partner with Eva Longoria to take over the titular Mexican football team. The show will chronicle “a turbulent and transformational era at the storied Mexican football club and the steadfast supporters who never give up hope arrives this summer”, according to Hollywood Reporter.

