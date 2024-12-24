Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The darts is stopping briefly - but it will be back soon don’t worry 🎅

The World Darts Championship has been full of drama so far.

There has been a 9 darter already - and upsets.

But fans will have to wait a few more days for it to resume.

The World Darts Championship is on a break for Christmas. The tournament concluded its pre-festive period session on Monday (December 23) and fans will have to wait a few days before they can shout 180 again.

A holiday favourite, the tournament started at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday December 15. After the first week of action, it will now be taking a break for Christmas.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to wait too long before the darts returns. Here’s all you need to know:

Why aren't the darts on today?

Ricky Evans got the Ally Pally crowd in the festive spirit with his walk-on

After a week of non-stop darts action, it might be hard to remember what life is like without switching it on in the afternoon and evening. But the tournament is now on its Christmas break - like many of us are as well.

There will be no action from Ally Pally on Tuesday (December 24), Wednesday (December 25) and Thursday (December 26). The break coincides with the bank holidays many Brits will get to enjoy this week.

The darts will also take a break on New Year’s Eve, but it is only a one night pause - unlike the longer Christmas stoppage.

When do the darts start again?

The World Darts Championship will resume on Friday (December 27) and the tournament will run through to Friday January 3 - with only a one day break on New Year’s Eve. A new world champion will be crowned on January 3.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].