Celebrity Gogglebox is back for another season on Channel 4 - and it boasts quite the incredible line-up. Lots of familiar faces and fan favourites have returned for the latest episodes.

A spin-off of the classic reality show, it sees celebrities invite viewers to watch the tele with them. Some of the stars have appeared on the series since it began back in 2019 - while others are more recent.

Celebrity Gogglebox will return tonight (July 4) and it will start at 9pm. The episode is due to run for an hour and finish at 10pm.

Channel 4 has been the home of Gogglebox and its celebrity spin-off since the franchise’s inception. Celebrity Gogglebox will be live on TV and will also be broadcast on Channel 4’s on demand service by the same name (formerly known as All4 and 4OD). If you can’t watch it live, it will be available on catch-up via the platform afterwards.

See who is in the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox for 2025. And remind yourself where you recognise them from.

James and Clair Buckley Inbetweeners legend James Buckley and his wife Clair are in Celebrity Gogglebox series 7. James is best known for playing Jay in the hit E4 sitcom. James and Clair have invited fans into their lives with At Home With The Buckleys - which started out on YouTube and has become a book at more.

Jess Glynne and Alex Scott Pop star Jess Glynne and her partner retired England women's legend Alex Scott are in the cast this season. Glynne is known for providing her voice to hit tracks like Rather Be. Alex Scott played for both Arsenal and the Lionesses during her professional football career - and has become a familiar face in football media after retirement.

Rylan Clark and mum Linda X-Factor and Big Brother icon Rylan Clark will be back with his mum Linda for another season of Celebrity Gogglebox. The two have been part of the show since 2019 - and Rylan is fresh off a cameo in the latest season of Doctor Who.