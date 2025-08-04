Love Island’s 2025 final will be on ITV2 tonight - but who are the series 12 finalists?

Love Island will crown the series 12 winners tonight.

The finalists have been confirmed after latest exits.

But who are the couples in the 2025 final?

It has been quite the summer but after weeks of drama Love Island is set to close the doors to the villa once again. The line-up for the series 12 final has been locked in and before the day is out, the winners will be crowned.

ITV2’s iconic reality show celebrated its 10th birthday in June and its latest season has certainly been one for the books. Host Maya Jama promised “more drama” and the show has lived up to that and then some.

The channel has confirmed the start time for tonight’s (August 4) final. But who will be appearing in it? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the Love Island finalists for series 12?

After weeks of couplings, re-couplings, break-ups and twists, just eight islanders are left in the villa. The final day will conclude with the public picking their winner - and a firm frontrunner has emerged.

The finalists are (in alphabetical order):

Angelique "Angel" Swift

Antonia "Toni" Laites

Cacherel "Cach" Mercer

Harry Cooksley

Jamie Rhodes

Shakira Khan

Ty Isherwood

Yasmin Pettet

Full list of Love Island couples in the final

The final includes a line-up of eight islanders, but you might be wondering who is coupled-up with who - especially if you are tuning back in for the final. It includes:

Angel & Ty

Cach & Toni

Harry & Shakira

Jamie & Yasmin

But just one of the couples will walk away with the £50,000 grand prize at the end of the night. The public will get the chance to vote, via the Love Island app, this evening.

Who has been in the Love Island villa the longest?

ITV2’s reality show returned on Monday, June 9 - nearly exactly two months ago. The 12th season has seen plenty of islanders come through the doors of the villa for varying lengths of time.

Three of the finalists have been on the show since Day 1, including Shakira and Harry. The first bombshell of the season - Toni - also entered the villa on the first day and has stayed the course.

On the other end of the spectrum, Angel is the finalist who arrived the latest. She entered on Day 38 and coupled-up with Ty on Day 48, before making it all the way to the final.

What time is the Love Island final on?

The live conclusion to the latest season will begin once again at 9 pm on ITV2. Love Island has started at the same time every night (except Saturdays when Unseen Bits airs) throughout the summer.

The final is due to run until approximately 10.35 pm and the winner will be revealed just before the end. So you might have a late one if you are planning to watch.

