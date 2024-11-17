4 . Jane Moore - Loose Women & Journalist

Jane Moore is best known for her role on Loose Women - the hit daytime show on ITV. She first appeared on the show between 1999 and 2002, before returning as a regular panellist from 2013 - and since 2018 she has served as a relief anchor for the show. But she is also known for being a journalist with a regular column in The Sun. | ITV Photo: ITV