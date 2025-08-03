Parenthood was filmed across six continents and over three years 🐣

Sir David Attenborough is back with a new wildlife show.

He is voicing a series about parenthood in the animal kingdom.

But where did the filming take place?

Parenthood is the BBC’s latest wildlife show and it once again features the iconic voice of Sir David Attenborough. Viewers will be transported into the animal kingdom for the six-part series.

Described as a “groundbreaking” show, it focuses on the challenges faced by animal parents around the world. It is set to air on BBC One - find out when it will start .

Parenthood was filmed across six continents over the space of three years. But which locations feature?

Where was Parenthood filmed?

A Hanuman Langur infant is groomed by his mother in Jodphur, India | BBC/Silverback Films/Aaron Sandhu

The BBC has revealed the locations that feature in each of the first five episodes of the wildlife show. It includes everything from jungles to grassland and even oceans.

Episode One

Lions: Kalahari Desert, Botswana

Burrowing owls: Phoenix, Arizona, USA

Hippos: Ruaha National Park, Tanzania

The African social spider: Tsumeb, Namibia

Iberian Lynx: Andalusia, Southern Spain

Boxer Crabs: Indonesia and specialist filming tank

Episode Two

Banggai cardinalfish: Bone Baru, Banggai Indonesia and specialist filming tank

Dolphins: The Red Sea, Egypt

Common Seadragon or Weedy Seadragon: Melbourne, Australia

Skeleton shrimp: Melbourne, Australia and specialist filming tank

Killer whales: Bremer, West Australia

Octopus: Melbourne, Australia

Cape Gannets: Cape Town, South Africa

Fur Seals: Cape Town, South Africa

Episode Three

Potter wasp: Devon, UK

Cheetah: Masai Mara, Kenya

African wild dogs: Lower Zambezi, Zambia

Langur monkey: Jodphur, India

Sociable weaver: Benfontein, South Africa

San Joaquin Kit foxes: Panoche Valley, California

Demoiselle Cranes: Tingtibi, Bhutan

Guanaco: Patagonia Santa Cruz, Argentina

Episode Four

Turtles: Guapore, Brazil

Namaqua sandgrouse: Damaraland, Namibia

Tri Tri Goby fish: Trafalgar, Dominica

Swamp canary: Lake Marion, South Carolina

Pheasant-Tailed Jacana: Khon Kaen, Thailand

Elephants: Samburu, Kenya

Episode Five

Rufous necked hornbill: Zhemgang region, Bhutan

Pug-nosed frog: Kitulgala, Sri Lanka

Fringed ornamental Tiger Spider: Kitulgala Sri Lanka

Bromeliad Crab: Montego Bay, Jamaica

Cassowary: Daintree, Queensland, Australia

Tapir: Cristalino, Brazil

White-headed langur: Guangxi Province, China

Orangutan: Gunung Palung National Park, Indonesia

Jeff Wilson, Parenthood’s producer and director, said: “Parenthood tells the previously untold stories behind the struggles and triumphs that animal parents have to endure in order to sustain life on Earth.

“Many of these very intimate behaviours are very difficult to film. When you see the behaviours come to life on screen, I think it gives you a new appreciation of the investment and commitment of many parents, and my hope is, it gives our audience common ground with some of these extraordinary animals.

“The animals are far more interesting, beautiful and wonder filled than anything our imaginations could come up with. I hope that we bring that wonder to our audiences too!”

