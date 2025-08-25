King & Conqueror will return with a second episode in just a few hours ⚔

King & Conqueror will continue on the BBC very soon.

Historical drama stars James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

But when can you see the next episode?

BBC’s epic new historical drama will continue in just a few hours. King & Conqueror tells the story of the Norman conquest in 1066.

James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau lead the cast of the series. They play the key figures of Harold of Wessex and William, Duke of Normandy.

The BBC have described the show as telling the story of “two allies with no design on the English throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown”. Here’s all you need to know:

When is King & Conqueror on TV next?

After premiering on BBC One last night, the show will be back with another episode this evening (August 25). King & Conqueror will start at the slightly later time of 9.30pm today, it has been confirmed.

The second episode is due to finish at approximately 10.15pm. It will follow highlights of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on BBC One.

If you can’t wait to watch more, the full boxset is already available to watch on iPlayer.

Who is in the cast of King & Conqueror?

For the epic drama about the pivotal events of 1066, the BBC has assembled quite the case. James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau play the rivals for the English throne, but they are not the only recognisable faces.

The full cast includes the following actors:

James Norton as Harold Godwinson

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William the Conqueror

Clémence Poésy as Matilda

Emily Beecham as Edith

Luther Ford as Tostig

Ingvar Sigurdsson as Fitzosbern

Eddie Marsan as King Edward

Juliet Stevenson as Lady Emma

Jean-Marc Barr as Henry I of France

Geoff Bell as Godwin

Elliot Cowan as Sweyn

Bo Bragason as Queen Gunhild

Bjarne Henriksen as Earl Siward

Oliver Masucci as Baldwin

Clare Holman as Gytha

Jason Forbes as Thane Thomas

Joakim Nätterqvist as Thorolf

Elander Moore as Morcar

Indy Lewis as Margaret

Ines Asserson as Judith

Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson as Hardrada

Léo Legrand as Odo

Þorsteinn Bachmann as Baron of Brittany

Louise Kim Salter as Agnes

Speaking about the show, James Norton said: “We didn't want one hero or one villain, we wanted the audience to be split and we wanted people to sit on the sofa and have someone on Team Harold and someone on Team William.”

He added: “I met President Emmanuel Macron recently at the event at the British Museum where the Bayeux Tapestry is being moved to, and I was very quick to reassure him that we had told the French story, the Norman story, with as little bias as possible.

“There are a lot of stories about William post the Battle of Hastings itself, and how he acted pretty monstrously, but there's no doubt that he had his own domestic space, his relationship with Matilda and his son. Nikolaj brought so much complexity to that role, and as a result, I think that the show feels balanced.”

