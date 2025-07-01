Love Island is continuing on ITV2 - but when could it finish in 2025? 🌴💕

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island is back for another summer season.

The villa has already brought plenty of drama.

But viewers might be wondering how much longer it will be on.

It wouldn’t be summer without a new season of Love Island and ITV has happily obliged once again. The iconic reality show is celebrating its 10th birthday and the stakes have been upped to match the occasion.

Returning last month, the show has already had more twists and turns than a Netflix thriller. Maya Jama is on hosting duties and her promise of “more drama” is certainly being delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have likely settled into a familiar pattern of watching the show six nights a week. Remind yourself why new episodes don’t air on Saturday nights.

But how much of the season is left? Here’s all you need to know:

When will Love Island finish in 2025?

Love Island host Maya Jama | ITV

The show started back on Monday, June 9 - which is almost a month ago, if you can believe it. ITV2 airs new episodes six nights a week from Sunday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we approach the one month mark, viewers might be wondering how much of series 15 is left. ITV will announce the date of the final closer to the time, but we can make an educated guess.

Love Island’s previous five main series - not including All Stars and other spin-offs - have had 58 episodes apiece. The 2024 season started on June 3 and ran until July 29, lasting for eight weeks in total - and the same was the case for the year before.

If series 12 followed the recent trend of having 58 episodes and lasting eight weeks, the final could potentially take place on Monday, August 4. Love Island does always start and finish on a Monday.

The last episode of the season will start at 9pm - whether that is on August 4 or another date. Love Island episodes all start at the same time, unless otherwise specified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But expect further confirmation towards the end of July. What have you thought of the season so far? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.