Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Brockmans are back for a Christmas special 🎄

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outnumbered is back for a Christmas special in 2024.

The one-off episode is the show’s first in eight years.

All of the stars are returning for this festive treat.

The beloved BBC sitcom Outnumbered is back with a festive treat for fans. It marks the show’s return after eight years away from the air.

Originally debuting back in 2007, it ran for seven years until 2014 - including a couple of Christmas episodes. The cast reunited in 2016 for a festive special, but it has taken nearly a decade for another episode to air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the cast has returned for the special and it headlines BBC’s line-up on Boxing Day (December 26). Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Outnumbered on this Christmas?

Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024 | BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence

The one-off festive episode of Outnumbered is scheduled to start at 9.40pm on BBC One this Christmas. It is scheduled to run until approximately 10.25pm and will be followed by the news.

How to watch Outnumbered Christmas Special?

It will air on BBC One and can be watched live on Boxing Day from 9.40pm. You will also be able to watch it as it airs on iPlayer - or at a later time on demand via the streaming service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from the Outnumbered episode?

According to the Beeb, the special will follow the chaos in the downsized home of Pete and Sue Brockman, as they grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults, with their own lives to lead.

The official synopsis adds: “In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas and share some unwelcome news with their children. But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way.”

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].