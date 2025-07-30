Lady Gaga, Billie Piper and more have been added to the cast of Wednesday for series 2 ☠

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday will finally dance back onto Netflix in August.

The first half of the series is set to premiere next week.

But who are the big names joining for season 2?

It might feel like you’ve waited a lifetime, but Wednesday is finally about to return for its second season on Netflix. Fans have only seven days left to wait before the show is back with new episodes.

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the gothic style coming-of-age drama on the streaming service. The first series arrived in late 2022 and after nearly three years, the show is back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers will be welcomed back to Nevermore Academy starting next week. But who are the stars that have been added to the cast?

When does Wednesday season 2 come out?

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday season 2 | Netflix

The first half of the highly-anticipated series will be dancing onto our screens once again in just seven days time. In a fittingly perfect release date, part one of Wednesday series two will land on Netflix on Wednesday, August 6.

The remaining four episodes will follow on September 3, which is wait for it… a Wednesday! It means that come September, you can watch the full second season, as autumn starts to approach.

Who has been added to the cast for Wednesday season 2?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addams Family in Wednesday season 2 | Netflix

The show has added some serious star power for its highly anticipated second series. Returning of course, is Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character.

British TV legend Joanna Lumley is a new addition to the Addams family. She plays Grandma Hester Frump and will bring a “different mother-daughter relationship” to Wednesday, according to Netflix .

Joanna is best known for playing Patsy Stone in Absolutely Fabulous. She also had a main role in the 2025 BBC comedy series Amandaland.

A name that needs no introduction, Steve Buscemi is joining the cast of Wednesday for series 2. He will be playing Nevermore Academy’s new boss - Principal Dort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Buscemi in Wednesday season 2 | HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX

Netflix viewers will have recently seen the actor in a memorable cameo role in Happy Gilmore 2. See where I ranked him among the best and worst celebrity appearances in the movie.

Fresh off her shock re-appearance at the end of the most recent season of Doctor Who, Billie Piper is set to be part of the cast for Wednesday series two. She will play Nevermore’s new head of music - Isadora Capri.

Beyond her turn as Rose in Doctor Who in the early 2000s - and potentially as the 16th Doctor - you may have seen her in Netflix’s own Scoop. She was also in the cast of Kaos on the streamer, while she was also BAFTA nominated for both seasons of I Hate Suzie.

Christopher Lloyd is returning to the world of the Addams Family in Wednesday season two. Having previously played Uncle Fester in the 1990s films - he will be Professor Orloff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Gaga has been added to the cast in an undisclosed role, having dabbled in TV in the past with American Horror Story. Haley Joel Osment, Frances O'Connor and Joonas Suotamo will also appear.

Adding more star-power to the cast is Thandiwe Newton who plays Dr. Rachael Fairburn - the chief psychiatrist at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility. She won an Emmy for her role as Maeve in HBO’s one-time hit sci-fi series Westworld.

The Princess Diary actor Heather Matarazzo will also be joining the cast of Wednesday for season two. She plays Judi - Dr Fairburn’s righthand woman.

Another new addition for season 2 is Noah B. Taylor who is playing Bruno in the upcoming episodes. He is the latest addition to Wednesday’s wolf-pack and it marks Noah’s first major acting role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinocchio actor Evie Templeton is another new face at Nevermore Academy. She is described as an outcast who is “completely starstruck” by Wednesday.

Owen Painter is a newcomer for series two as Slurp - a reanimated corpse with a special link to Nevermore Academy. You may have seen him in The Handmaid’s Tale previously.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.