TV comedian Nick Revell heads to Lancaster

Comedian Nick Revell cut his teeth writing ground-breaking television shows such as Not The Nine O’Clock News and Drop The Dead Donkey.

Since then he has worked internationally as a stand up comedian with numerous awards, TV and radio credits and now he brings his brand new touring show to Lancaster on Sunday (October 28).

BrokenDreamCatcher is the live version of his acclaimed BBC Radio 4 series which aired last month.

This renowned story teller combines comedy with magical surrealism to explore tales such as Vladimir Putin’s Bottom Is Missing and Clash of The Hipster Shamans! Nick Revell is at The Borough,in Dalton Square, Lancaster.

Show starts at 8pm and tickets are £10 from 01524 64170.