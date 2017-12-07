Star Wars as up, up and away as promotion billboard floats in space

Tourism chiefs in Ireland have launched a stratospheric ad campaign to highlight the island's key role in the latest Star Wars film.

While not quite a galaxy far, far away, Tourism Ireland has sent a billboard 21 miles above planet earth to promote the scenic locations where parts of the movie were shot.

The ad, which was launched starbound with the help of a weather balloon, features the island Skellig Michael.

The rocky outcrop off Ireland's south west coast became famous worldwide when it featured as Luke Skywalker's hideout in The Force Awakens.

The island and its striking stone huts will feature again in the upcoming instalment The Last Jedi.

Tourism Ireland has proclaimed the billboard as the first ever tourist campaign in space.

A set created in Malin Head where filming for the next Star Wars movie took place

As well as filming on Skellig Michael, the Last Jedi crew also shot scenes in counties Cork, Kerry, Clare and Donegal during 2015 and 2016. The popular visitor spots on Ireland's "Wild Atlantic Way" will be transformed into the planet Ahch-To in The Last Jedi.

The out-of-this-world billboard reached a peak altitude of 33,390m (20.75 miles) before both it and the balloon floated back down to earth.

The Last Jedi will hit the screens on December 15.