Lancaster community cinema receives award

A Lancaster community cinema which is run by volunteers has won a prestigious award.
Metamorphosis Open Cinema was awarded “Outstanding Contribution by An Individual” at the Cinema for All awards.
The cinema also received a “Distinction in the Community” award.
David Mcloughlin, who founded the cinema, was recognised for his personal contribution to the cinema since setting it up in January 2015.
He said: “The award was the cherry on the cake for me personally after spending the last 35 months bringing film to the communities in Lancaster and building the community through film.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancaster Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.