Lancaster community cinema receives award

A Lancaster community cinema which is run by volunteers has won a prestigious award.

Metamorphosis Open Cinema was awarded “Outstanding Contribution by An Individual” at the Cinema for All awards.

The cinema also received a “Distinction in the Community” award.

David Mcloughlin, who founded the cinema, was recognised for his personal contribution to the cinema since setting it up in January 2015.

He said: “The award was the cherry on the cake for me personally after spending the last 35 months bringing film to the communities in Lancaster and building the community through film.”