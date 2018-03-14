Lancashire broadcaster and Bullseye host Jim Bowen dies aged 80

Lancashire broadcaster and comedian Jim Bowen, best known as the host of the 80s TV game show Bullseye has died at the age of 80.

His wife confirmed the news to BBC Radio Lancashire.

He became a household name presenting Bullseye in 1981, which attracted 20 million viewers at its peak, and ran for 14 years.

Before beginning his career in the 60s as a stand-up comedian, he was the deputy headmaster of Caton Primary School near Lancaster.

Later in his career he presented a live morning magazine programme on BBC Radio Lancashire between 1999 and 2003.

