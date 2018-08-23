Crime drama is due to start filming in Morecambe

Filming is due to start in Morecambe for a six-part ITV drama called The Bay written by award winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville.

The Bay is set in Morecambe and The Visitor newspaper will be featured as a prop in the drama.

Morven Christie (The A Word, The Replacement) will lead the cast as Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong, a fierce and hard-working Family Liaison Officer.

Joining Christie are; Jonas Armstrong (Troy, Ripper Street), Tracie Bennett (Scott & Bailey, Coronation Street), Lindsey Coulson (Funny Cow,

Bullet Proof), Chanel Cresswell (This is England ’90, Murdered For Being Different), Louis Greatorex (Last Tango in Halifax, Safe), Adam Long (Happy

Valley, Peterloo), Taheen Modak making his professional screen debut, and Daniel Ryan (Mount Pleasant, Black Sea).

Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong is assigned to a missing persons investigation in Morecambe Bay, at first it seems like any other – tragic, but all too familiar.

With horror Lisa realises she’s got a personal connection with this frightened family; one that could compromise her and the investigation.

Filming will begin in August in and around Morecambe and Manchester.