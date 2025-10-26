Trigger Point is back but who is in the cast this time around? 🚨📺

Trigger Point is back for another season.

The explosive thriller has returned to ITV.

But who is still in the cast for series 3?

A brand new series of Trigger Point has finally arrived and Vicky McClure has returned. The explosive thriller is set for six new episodes on ITV this autumn.

Back after nearly two years away, the show has warned viewers to ‘hold your breath’. The ExPos are facing a race against time in season three.

But who can you expect to see in the new episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of Trigger Point series 3?

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington in Trigger Point | HTM Productions/ ITV

Unsurprisingly, Vicky McClure is back as Lana Washington for the latest run of episodes. It would not be the same show without her in the lead role.

She is also joined by returning cast members Eric Shango (On The Edge), Nabil Elouahabi (Blue Lights, Unforgotten), Natalie Simpson (North Sea Connection) and Maanuv Thiara (DI Ray, Landscapers) with guest star Jason Flemyng (Gemma Bovery, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels).

Which actors haven’t returned for series 3?

Trigger Point deals in very high-stakes drama, and, unsurprisingly, the cast has seen quite the turnover through the years. Vicky McClure might have returned, but a few favourites have departed the show over the years.

The following actors are not returning for series 3:

Mark Stanley as DI/DCI Thom Youngblood (Series 1–2)

Kris Hitchen as EXPO John Hudson (Series 1–2)

Nadine Marshall as DSupt. Marianne Hamilton (Series 1)

Manjinder Virk as DI Samira Desai (Series 1)

Ralph Ineson as Commander Bregman (Series 1)

Cris Haris as Counter Terrorism Specialist & Firearms Officer (Series 1–2)

Ewan Mitchell as Billy Washington (Series 1)

Adrian Lester as EXPO Joel "Nut" Nutkins (Series 1)

What has Vicky McClure said about series 3?

The actor has talked about what to expect from the new set of episodes. Discussing the action scenes this time around, Vicky teased: “There’s a particular scene where Lana is trying to save some hostages, which was visually very distressing to look at, and haunting to be part of.

“Respirators play a big part in this season because we're dealing with a chemical attack, so that was very difficult for everybody – wearing respirators for long periods of time is no mean feat. It was quite challenging but it will look great in the scene.

“I don’t have a gym membership and I certainly don't need one on this job because Trigger Point is my gym! It’s brilliant because I’m 42 now, which is not old by any stretch, but sometimes I'm knackered and I’ll have a scene of running from A to B that requires lots of takes, sometimes in the heat and wearing all the gear.

She continued: “It's a real challenge sometimes but I love pushing myself to the limit, and I’ve got the best crew I could possibly wish for. They prop me up and feed me tea constantly. Everyone is putting in such effort to get everything right, so you just get up and crack on. I haven't had a spa day or a holiday, but I have an amazing make-up artist who is also a masseuse, so sometimes she'll give my shoulders a rub!”

