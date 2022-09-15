Where to watch the Queen's funeral in Lancashire - Including, Vue cinema, Chorley Theatre and Lowther Pavilion
Theatres and cinemas in Lancashire are opening their doors to screen the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.
The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 from 11am.
Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.
Theatres and cinemas have announced screenings of the Queen’s funeral, for those wishing to gather with others to pay their respects.
People will be able to watch the funeral for free at all locations listed below.
These are the cinemas and theatres showing the funeral on September 19, 2022 (This list will be updated as more venues are announced):