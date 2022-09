Thousands of onlookers lined the promenade on Friday as the official switch-on took place with TV star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen performing the honours following a sizzling show in the Tower Ballroom.

The lights will continue to shine for the rest of 2022 and will be switched off on January 2, 2023.

If you are a planning a visit, here are the times the Illuminations will be switched on and off every day from today (September 8) until they are switched off early next year.

The Blackpool Illuminations will be on until January 2, 2023

September

08/09/2022 Thursday 8pm – 10.30pm

09/09/2022 Friday 8pm – 12am

10/09/2022 Saturday 8pm – 12am

Fireworks at the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on event 2022

11/09/2022 Sunday 8pm – 11pm

12/09/2022 Monday 8pm – 10.30 pm

13/09/2022 Tuesday 8pm – 10.30pm

14/09/2022 Wednesday 8pm – 10.30pm

Friends tripping the lights fantastic at the big switch-on last week

15/09/2022 Thursday 8pm – 10.30pm

16/09/2022 Friday 7.45pm – 12am

17/09/2022 Saturday 7.45pm – 12am

18/09/2022 Sunday 7.45pm – 11pm

19/09/2022 Monday 7.45pm – 10.30pm

20/09/2022 Tuesday 7.45pm – 10.30pm

21/09/2022 Wednesday 7.45pm – 10.30pm

22/09/2022 Thursday 7.45pm – 10.30pm

23/09/2022 Friday 7.30pm – 12am

24/09/2022 Saturday 7.30pm – 12am

25/09/2022 Sunday 7.30pm – 11pm

26/09/2022 Monday 7.30pm – 10.30pm

27/09/2022 Tuesday 7.30pm – 10.30pm

28/09/2022 Wednesday 7.30pm – 10.30pm

29/09/2022 Thursday 7.30pm – 10.30pm

30/09/2022 Friday 7.15pm – 12am

October

01/10/2022 Saturday 7.15pm – 12am

02/10/2022 Sunday 7.15pm – 11pm

03/10/2022 Monday 7.15pm – 10.30pm

04/10/2022 Tuesday 7.15pm – 10.30pm

05/10/2022 Wednesday 7.15pm – 10.30pm

06/10/2022 Thursday 7.15pm – 10.30pm

07/10/2022 Friday 7pm – 12am

08/10/2022 Saturday 7pm – 12am

09/10/2022 Sunday 7pm – 11pm

10/10/2022 Monday 7pm – 11pm

11/10/2022 Tuesday 7pm – 11pm

12/10/2022 Wednesday 7pm – 11pm

13/10/2022 Thursday 7pm – 11pm

14/10/2022 Friday 6.15pm – 12am

15/10/2022 Saturday 6.15pm – 12am

16/10/2022 Sunday 6.15pm – 11pm

17/10/2022 Monday 6.15pm – 11pm

18/10/2022 Tuesday 6.15pm – 11pm

19/10/2022 Wednesday 6.15pm – 11pm

20/10/2022 Thursday 6.15pm – 11pm

21/10/2022 Friday 6pm – 12am

22/10/2022 Saturday 6pm – 12am

23/10/2022 Sunday 6pm – 12am

24/10/2022 Monday 6pm – 11pm

25/10/2022 Tuesday 6pm – 11pm

26/10/2022 Wednesday 6pm – 11pm

27/10/2022 Thursday 6pm – 11pm

28/10/2022 Friday 6pm – 12am

29/10/2022 Saturday 6pm – 12am

30/10/2022 Sunday 5pm – 11pm

31/10/2022 Monday 5pm – 10.30pm

November

01/11/2022 Tuesday 5pm – 10.30pm

02/11/2022 Wednesday 5pm – 10.30pm

03/11/2022 Thursday 5pm – 10.30pm

04/11/2022 Friday 5pm – 12am

05/11/2022 Saturday 5pm – 12am

06/11/2022 Sunday 5pm – 10.30pm

07/11/2022 Monday 5pm – 10.30pm

08/11/2022 Tuesday 5pm – 10.30pm

09/11/2022 Wednesday 5pm – 10.30pm

10/11/2022 Thursday 5pm – 10.30pm

11/11/2022 Friday 5pm – 11pm

12/11/2022 Saturday 5pm – 11pm

13/11/2022 Sunday 5pm – 10.30pm

14/11/2022 Monday 5pm – 10.30pm

15/11/2022 Tuesday 5pm – 10.30pm

16/11/2022 Wednesday 5pm – 10.30pm

17/11/2022 Thursday 5pm – 10.30pm

18/11/2022 Friday 5pm – 10.30pm

19/11/2022 Saturday 5pm – 11pm

20/11/2022 Sunday 5pm – 10.30pm

21/11/2022 Monday 5pm – 10.30pm

22/11/2022 Tuesday 5pm – 10.30pm

23/11/2022 Wednesday 5pm – 10.30pm

24/11/2022 Thursday 5pm – 10.30pm

25/11/2022 Friday 5pm – 11pm

26/11/2022 Saturday 5pm – 11pm

27/11/2022 Sunday 5pm – 10.30pm

28/11/2022 Monday 5pm – 10.30pm

29/11/2022 Tuesday 5pm – 10.30pm

30/11/2022 Wednesday 5pm – 10.30pm

December

01/12/2022 Thursday 5pm – 10.30pm

02/12/2022 Friday 5pm – 11pm

03/12/2022 Saturday 5pm – 11pm

04/12/2022 Sunday 5pm – 10.30pm

05/12/2022 Monday 5pm – 10.30pm

06/12/2022 Tuesday 5pm – 10.30pm

07/12/2022 Wednesday 5pm – 10.30pm

08/12/2022 Thursday 5pm – 10.30pm

09/12/2022 Friday 5pm – 11pm

10/12/2022 Saturday 5pm – 11pm

11/12/2022 Sunday 5pm – 10.30pm

12/12/2022 Monday 5pm – 10.30pm

13/12/2022 Tuesday 5pm – 10.30pm

14/12/2022 Wednesday 5pm – 10.30pm

15/12/2022 Thursday 5pm – 10.30pm

16/12/2022 Friday 5pm – 11pm

17/12/2022 Saturday 4.30pm – 11pm

18/12/2022 Sunday 4.30pm – 10.30pm

19/12/2022 Monday 4.30pm – 10.30pm

20/12/2022 Tuesday 4.30pm – 10.30pm

21/12/2022 Wednesday 4.30pm – 10.30pm

22/12/2022 Thursday 4.30pm – 10.30pm

23/12/2022 Friday 4.30pm – 11pm

24/12/2022 Saturday 4.30pm – 11pm

25/12/2022 Sunday 4.30pm – 10.30pm

26/12/2022 Monday 4.30pm – 10.30pm

27/12/2022 Tuesday 4.30pm – 10.30pm

28/12/2022 Wednesday 4.30pm – 10.30pm

29/12/2022 Thursday 4.30pm – 10.30pm

30/12/2022 Friday 4.30pm – 11pm

31/12/2022 Saturday 4.30pm – 1:00am (Sun)

January

01/01/2023 Sunday 4.30pm – 10.30pm