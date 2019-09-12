What’s On Listings 12-18 September

To announce an event or gig, call 01772 838196 or email whatson@lep.co.uk

Theatre

Chorley

Mark Watson - The Infinite Show: 99 percent of the world’s population is made up of other people: why can’t we understand them? £19. 8pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Thu, Sep 12 only

Music

Jazz

Lancaster Jazz Festival: with Maja Bugge Northern, Vula Viel and Led Bib. See www.dukes-lancaster.org. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Opens Sat, Sep 14 until Sun, Sep 15

Eagley Jazz Club: with Spirit of New Orleans. £8. 8pm. Dunscar Conservative Club, Hardmans Lane, Bromley Cross BL7 9HJ. tel: 01257 474319. Mon, Sep 16 only

Blues, Folk & Irish

Steve Harley Acoustic Trio: accompanied by virtuoso players and long-standing Cockney Rebel members, James Lascelles and Barry Wickens. £29. 7pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Thu, Sep 12 only

Country & Western

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Friday

Northern Soul Night: every Friday. The Mill Tavern, Cann Bridge St, Higher Walton PR5 4DJ. Tel: 01772 437081

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

Sunday Jazz Concerts: free admission. 4pm. The Mill Tavern, Cann Bridge St, Higher Walton PR5 4DJ. Tel: 01772 437081

Jam Night With Open Mic: every Sunday, 7.30pm. The Prince of Wales, Cowling Brow, Chorley PR6 0QE

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Railway Jam Open Mic Night: hosted by Gav Da Goliath. Most equipment available, free pool and jukebox until 8pm. 8-11pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Thursday

Preston Swing: a group of friendly, fun people who like to Lindy Hop. All welcome. £5, NUS free. 7.30-9.15pm. Scholars, Foster Building UCLan, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 01995 605885

Monday

Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Tuesday

Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Thursday

Garstang Country Market: home baking, plants, produce and a variety of hand-made crafts all produced in Lancashire! Tea, coffee and cake. Parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang PR3 1FB. Tel: 01995 603644

Friday

Hutton Priory Patchers Quilt Show: celebrating 30 years. Tombola, raffle, sales tables and traders. Light lunches available. In aid of Childline and Silverline. £3, children and bored husbands free. 10am-4pm, Fri, 13 and Sat, 14 Sep. Midge Hall Methodist Church. PR26 6TD. Tel: 01772 616542

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Saturday

Table Top/Car Boot Sale: outdoor pitch is £5 (bring your own table) and indoor stalls are £6 a table (approx 3ft long) or two tables for £10. Call to book. 10am-1pm. Leyland St James School, Slater Lane, Leyland. Tel: 07977 519597

Babyloved Fun House: quality family goods for a fraction of their original price. Plus glitter slime making, Glad Rags (the disco recycled costume workshop), family yoga, family disco, a jungle safari themed experience, a book swap and more. Tickets via www.eventbrite.co.uk. 11am-3pm. The Peoples Production Lab, 55 Guildhall Street, Preston PR1 3NU

Sunday

Vintage and Hand crafted Fair: artists and collectors selling clothing, accessories, jewellery, cakes, candles, soaps, plants, furniture and more. Money raised from cake sale to Heartbeat. Free entry and parking. Noon-5pm, third Sun of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Special Events

Daily

Scarecrow Festival: until Sat, Sep 21. See www.claytonlewoodsparishcouncil.org. Clayton and Whittle le Woods, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264854

Meols Hall: historical manor house with a large collection of paintings, glass, china and objects of local interest. £5, students and over 10s £1, under 10s free. 1.30-5.30pm, daily until Sep 14. Meols Hall, Churchtown, Southport PR9 7NA. Tel: 01704 228326

Heritage Open Days with the National Trust: special National Trust places across the North West will once again throw open their doors to celebrate Heritage Open Days. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk. Sep 13-22. Various locations

Thursday

Domestic duties: pop on a cap and apron and get stuck into domestic life in Victorian times. Admission charges apply. Until Fri, Aug 2. National Trust Rufford Old Hall, 200 Liverpool Road, Rufford, Ormskirk L40 1SG . Tel: 01704 821254

Friday

Heritage Open Days: The Bellringing Experience, talks, exhibitions and guided tours. See www.heritageopendays.org/events. Free admission and light refreshments. 10am-4pm. St George’s Church, Chorley

Auction Of Promises: with 40 exciting auction lots. Raising money to restore the beautiful east window. £5 per head incl. refreshments or BYO (with glass). 7pm. Christ Church Hall, Victoria Road, Fulwood PR2 8NE. Tel: 07533 955761

Saturday

Chorley Freemasons Heritage Open Days: tour the two lodge rooms and the function suite and find out about local Freemasonry. Noon-4pm, Sat, 14 and Sun 15 Sep. Chorley Masonic Hall, Cunliffe Street, Chorley PR7 2BE. Tel: 07746 147051

Winckley Square Heritage Weekend: where better to spend the Heritage Open Days weekend than in Preton’s only Georgian Square? Various free guided walks take place both days, Sat, 14 and Sun 15 Sep. Booking required, call or see www.eventbrite.co.uk. Winckley Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 254395

Preston Heritage Open Days: 30 fascinating heritage sites with stories to tell. Find full details at www.heritageopendays.org. Sat, 14 and Sun 15 Sep. Various locations, Preston

Freckleton Horticultural and Craft Show: all enries welcome, email to horticulturalshow@freckleton.org. Staging of exhibits 8-9.45am, judging 10am, show opens 2pm, prizes distributed 3.30pm, removal of exhibits 4pm, auction of produce 4.10pm. Admission £1, children free. Village Hall, School Lane, Freckleton PR4 1PJ

Heritage Open Days: The Bellringing Experience, talks, exhibitions and guided tours. See www.heritageopendays.org/events. Free admission and light refreshments. 10am-4pm. Plus Gordon Blackledge’s organ recital and an opportunity to play the organ, from noon. St George’s Church, Chorley

Owls Family Event: owl themed walk through Brinscall woods followed by Lancashire Hawks & Owls introducing you to the real thing. Book via www. wildwooddays.co.uk. £9. 2-4pm. Wildwood Days, Lodge Bank, Brinscall PR6 8SP

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Sunday

Broughton Village Heritage Guided Walks: ‘A Village at War’. Tour lasts last approximately 1-2 hours. 1pm. Meet at the village car park on King Georges Field

Miniature Steam Locomotive: Leyland Society of Model Engineers’ passenger carrying railway. Runs 11am-4pm, every Sunday, weather permitting. Worden Park, Leyland. Tel: 01772 455580

Wednesday

Browsholme Hall Open Days & Tours: informative guided tours of the hall, beautiful gardens and the Tithe Barn tea room. Admission free, tours from £9 at noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Every Wed until Oct 9. Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe Road, Cow Ark, Clitheroe. Tel: 01254 827160

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Women of Winckley Square: learn about some of their untold stories which will fascinate, surprise and possibly shock you. Free. Sat, Sep 14 and Sun, Sep 15. Winckley Square Gardens, Preston

Renewal: an exhibition and sale of textile art based on the theme of renewal and regeneration by Natural Progresssion Textile Group. Free entry. Mon-Sat, 10am-4pm, Sun 1-4pm until Sep 15. Castle Park Arts Centre, Frodsham, Cheshire WA6 6SE

Entertainment: a supplementary exhibition to permanent exhibition, ‘Chorley’s History & Heritage’. Free admission. Noon-3.30pm, closed Tue & Thu, until end of September 2019. Chorley Heritage Centre Group, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Upper Gallery, Astley Hall, Chorley PR7 1XA

Costa Del Morecambe!: an exhibition of new work by the wonderful Harry Mills. Free entry. Until October. Stone Jetty Cafe, Morecambe LA4 4NJ

The Art of Music: celebrating the power of music to influence our lives. In collaboration with Lancaster Music Festival. Sep 13 until Oct 19. King Street Studios, 5a King Street, Lancaster LA1 1JN. Tel: 07743 238663

Blood, Sweat and Celluloid: celebrating Army photography from 1850 until the present day. Free. 10am-3pm, Tue-Thu & Sat until Sat, Nov 2. Lancashire Infantry Museum, Fulwood Barracks, Fulwood PR2 8AA. Tel: 01772 260584

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Thursday

Gospel meetings: all are welcome to come and listen. 7.30-8.30pm every Thurs. Southlands High School, Clover Road, Chorley PR7 2NJ. Tel: 07933 323775

Art Group: open to autistic people over the age of 18. Every Thursday. Plungington Community Centre. Tel: 01772 750880

Friday

Old School Brewery Open Evening: a top-quality, locally brewed pint. Free. 6-11pm, second Friday of every month. Each open evening is different, some with live music. Old School Brewery, Warton, LA5 9PL

Friday Youth: films, sports, crafts and games for ages 10-16. £1.50. Term time, 7.30-9pm. Parish Hall, Garstang St Thomas’ Church, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Saturday

Men’s Breakfast: all welcome. Admission free. 9-11am. Knowle Green Church, Knowle Green, nr Longridge. Tel: 01254 878394

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston

Sunday

Gospel meetings: all are welcome to come and listen. 4.30-5.30pm every Sun. Southlands High School, Clover Road, Chorley PR7 2NJ. Tel: 07933 323775

Cafe Church: an hour of puppets, Bible story, crafts, games, songs, refreshments and more. Suitable for all ages, all welcome. No charge but collection taken. Free parking. 9.30am, 2nd Sun in the month. Chorley United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 273222

Sunday for Everyone: an informal, contemporary service for all. 10.30am, second Sun of month. Garstang St Thomas’ Church, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Cafe Church: an informal service in the Parish Hall with tea and cake. 7pm, fourth Sun of month. Garstang St Thomas’ Church, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Sunday Club: a fun way to learn and grow with Jesus for ages 4-14. 10.25am. Garstang St Thomas’ Church, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Monday

Whist & Dominos: £3 incl. tea and biscuits. 7.30pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Peer Support Group: open to autistic people over the age of 18. Every Mon except bank holidays. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 750880

Tuesday

Tuesday Evening Social Club: open to autistic people over the age of 18. Every other Tuesday evening. Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 750880

Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Hobbies

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

Carleton Walk: a walk around Carleton, to include lots of stiles and fields, paths and scenery and return for a welcome drink. 2pm. Meet at the Castle Gardens Hotel FY6 7NH. Tel: 01253 700066

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Thu, 9.30-11.30am. Scout Hut, Eden Street, Leyland. Tel: 07946 748898

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Nature Craft Workshops: a series of six nature craft workshops covering needle felting, willow weaving, campfire pottery, eco-printing, soap-making and pewter jewellery. Book via www. wildwooddays.co.uk. £180. 12.30-3pm. Wildwood Days, Lodge Bank, Brinscall PR6 8SP

Family History Fridays: free advice and talks. Learn more about the collections and how to use the service. Call for full details. 9.30am-5pm. Lancashire Archives, Bow Lane, Preston PR1 2RE. Tel: 01772 533039

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. 2pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Saturday

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Sep 14 - Loggerheads; Sep 28 - Broughton in Furness. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £10. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Fleetwood Walk: an hour’s health walk followed by a drink and a natter. 2pm. Meet at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood FY7 6HF. Tel: 01253 700066

Tuesday

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. Tuesdays, 7pm, except first of the month. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

The Standish Stitchers: drop in arts and crafts plus demos. Bring along your projects and ideas.Email standishstitchers@stlaurencechorley.co.uk. £1. 6.30-9pm. St Laurence’s Church, Chorley

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Knott End Walk: either on the Promenade or across the golf course and around Hackensall Hall along country lanes. 2pm. Meet at the Ferry Cafe, by the slipway. Tel: 01253 700066

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Clubs/classes

Thursday

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Skylarks Community Choir: fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. All welcome. Call or email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. £3.50. 10-11am and 11.30am-12.30pm. St Georges Church Hall, Halliwell Street, Chorley PR7 2TT. Tel: 07538 580296

Whittle Village Artists: come and join our friendly, mixed ability group. We work in all media. Free car park. On 114 bus route. £3 per session. Monthly, professional tutor-led workshops additional £2 each. 10am-noon. Whittle Village Hall, Union Street, off Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods PR6 7LN

Chorley Paintbox: friendly and supportive group. New members welcome, from beginners to experienced artists. 9-11.30am. Cunliffe Hall, George Street, Chorley. Tel: 07963 774680

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Sweaty Mama: 10am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Ballet: 11.15am-noon. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thu. 10.30am. £3. Landmark, St Mary’s Street South, off Ribbleton Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 750152

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Friday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Gamblers Anonymous: meets every Friday, 7.45-9.45pm. St Wilfrid’s Church in Chapel Street, Preston

Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Boogie Babies: baby and toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. 9.45-10.30am and 10.45-11.30am every Fri. £3.50 per session (no additional charge for siblings), no need to book. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG

Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: free ‘come and try sessions’ every Friday. Beginners, improvers and experienced players aged 16-65+ welcome. No need to book, just turn up. 7-8.30pm, Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel 07887 501153

Saturday

Embroiderers Guild - Parbold branch: for those who have an interest in embroidery and textile art. You do not have to be an expert. Email parboldITRep@embroiderersguild.co.uk. 2-4pm, second Sat of month. Parbold Village Hall, Parbold, WN8 7DN.Tel: 01772 461714

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Sunday

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Monday

Preston GeekUp: if you are interested in Technology, Computing or Cake, you are sure to be welcomed. Free. 7.30pm, third Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Baby & Toddler Group: warmly welcoming new members. 1-3pm, Mondays during term time. St. Michael and All Angels Church Hall, Tulketh Road, Ashton on Ribble PR2 1AJ. Tel: 07734 934790

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Rock n Learn: 10.30-11.15am and 11.30am-12.15pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Nimble Fingers Craft Club: enjoy, share and enrich your crafting skills. Every Mon, 7-9pm. Prospect House, 45 Sandy Lane, Leyland PR25 2EE. Tel: 07512 183929

Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. 1.30pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904

Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721

Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Tuesday

Chorley and District Gardening Society: ‘Growing Fancy Leaf and Flowering Begonias’ with Vincent Potts. Members £1.50, visitors £3 incl. refreshments. 7.30pm. Chorley Cricket Club, Sandringham Road PR7 1LG. Tel: 01257 270371

Preston Gardening Society: Sue Gillon and Marguerite Hughes with ‘How to extend the Season’. All welcome. 7.30pm. St Andrew’s Church Hall, Tulketh Road, Ashton. Tel: 01772 723255

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing workshop will be back on Tuesday, September 17. All welcome, give it a try - no music reading needed. 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Chipping Local History Society: Angela Norris on ‘Memories of the Fleetwood to Knott End Ferry’. Visitors welcome. 7.45pm. St. Mary’s Community Hall, Chipping. Tel: 01772 864289

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Tuesday Yoga: £5 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Skylarks Community Choir: fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. All welcome. Call or email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. £3.50. 6.45-8pm. Bamber Bridge Methodist Church, Station Road, Bamber Bridge PR5 6ED. Tel: 07538 580296

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Galloway Hall, Brackenbury Road, Preston PR2 3BS. Tel: 01772 712857

Lipreading Class: a new 10 week lipreading course for anyone with a hearing loss who would like to meet other people and develop strategies with managing their hearing loss. 10am-noon. Standish Community Centre, Moody Street, Standish. Tel: 01942 494256

Mini Kitchen: 1.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Little Kickers: 9.45-10.30am, 10.45-11.30am and 11.45am-12.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Guardian Concert/Wind Band: looking for a new conductor. See www.guardianconcertband.co.uk. Rehearsals Tuesdays, 7.30pm. Park St. Wesleyan Methodist Church, Lytham

Chorley Computer Club: each Tuesday. 7.30pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley

The Singing Group: with laughs and fun. Always welcoming new members. 7-8pm, every Tues. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 751854

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: happylittlebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Skylarks Community Choir: fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. All welcome. Call or email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. £3.50. 10.30am-noon. St Gerard’s Parochial Centre, Lostock Hall PR5 5AA. Tel: 07538 580296

Beginners Learn To Ride and Health Ride: 12.30-1.30pm. Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748207549

Leyland Lacemakers: friendly group, beginners welcome. Email leylandlace@gmail.com. Weds 1-4.00pm. Leyland Baptist Church, 247 Leyland Lane, Leyland, PR25 1XL

Rock n Learn: 9.45am, 10.35am and 11.30am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £8. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Chess Club: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408