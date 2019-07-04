Walk across Morecambe Bay for hospitals charity

People from across Morecambe Bay are being encouraged to take part in the 2019 Cross Bay Walk to raise funds for Bay Hospitals Charity.

The annual sponsored walk, which usually attracts more than 300 walkers for the charity – the official charity of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), takes place on Sunday, July 14 at 4pm.

Setting off from Arnside Promenade and arriving at Kent’s Bank, the annual sponsored walk is eight miles and takes between three or four hours to complete.

The Cross Bay Walk this year will be led by the Queen’s new official guide to the sands, Michael Wilson, who will guide walkers across the Bay following a route which he will set out once the tide leaves the shore on the day of the challenge.

Judith Read, charity manager at Bay Hospitals Charity, said: “The Cross Bay Walk is a fantastic way to raise money and give something back to your local NHS hospitals.

“It is also a great family day out, so we would encourage as many people of all ages to join us on the day.

“I would like to thank our new guide Michael Wilson in advance and wish him every success in his new role - I am sure we will all be in very capable hands.

“Michael has recently taken over from Cedric Robinson who has led our walks for many years now.

“On behalf of everyone at Bay Hospitals Charity, we can’t thank Cedric enough for all the support he has given our charity and the NHS over the years.”

Bay Hospitals Charity is a registered charity which raises money to improve patient care and the hospital and community experience across University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

By donating to Bay Hospitals Charity you can fund the latest equipment and help make your local hospitals more comfortable, ensuring you and your loved ones get the best possible care and treatment.

To find out more about the Cross Bay Walk, and to book your place online visit www.bayhospitalscharity.org/bay-hospitals-charitys-cross-bay-walk-2019/