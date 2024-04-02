Village fundraiser to offer egg-cellent Easter entertainment for families during the school holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spring Trail takes participants on a walk around the beautiful village to hunt for clues and reveal a hidden message. Completed entry forms will be entered into a prize draw for a fabulous Easter hamper, all thanks to enthusiastic volunteers from the Ribchester St Wilfrid’s School PTFA (Parent Teacher Friends Association) raising funds for the small village school.

Christina Smith, PTFA volunteer, says: “We were overwhelmed with the popularity of a Spooky Trail we did in the October half term so have come back bigger and better with this Spring Trail. We know it can be tricky finding affordable entertainment for kids in the school holidays, so we’ve priced the trail packs at only £3 each and have even included a chocolate treat alongside the map and entry form.

“We’re lucky to live in such a beautiful village and hope the trail attracts visitors from the Ribble Valley and beyond to enjoy a day out. The trail should take about an hour for little legs and, with an amazing park and lovely cafes and pubs here too, it’ll be easy to spend an enjoyable day in (hopefully!) lovely spring sunshine.”

Trail packs are available from the Ribchester Village Store and participants are asked to please bring cash to purchase them. A clear map is provided, with a pram-friendly alternative route for those who need it. Thanks to generous sponsorship from The Croft coffee shop and café at Stydd Gardens, there is also a voucher for a free hot drink for adults needing refreshment while their little ones hunt for clues.

Mrs Smith concludes: “We look forward to welcoming lots of visitors to Ribchester during the Easter holidays. It feels really positive to be offering great kid-friendly entertainment while also raising funds for the village school at the heart of our community. Have fun along the way – and don’t forget your wellies!”