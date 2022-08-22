Things to do in Lancashire: We took a trip to Turbary Woods Owl and Birds of Prey Sanctuary in Preston - and it was a hoot!
If you’re looking for a nice day trip out by yourself or with the family, Turbary Woods Owl and Birds of Prey Sanctuary in Preston is well worth a visit.
By Jon Peake
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:49 am
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:00 pm
We went along on a sunny Sunday afternoon and spent an hour in the company of our fine feathered friends in a lovely wooded area, complete with a child’s play area.
There are flying displays every day at 12.30pm and admission is just £10 for adults and £5 for children and OAPs.
Open all year round from 10.30am to 3.30pm it’s well worth a visit whatever the weather.
For more information visit turbarywoods.co.uk
