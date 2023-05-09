Things to do in Lancashire: We pay a visit to Wild Discovery at Ribby Hall Village in Preston
There’s loads of things to see and do at Ribby Hall Village in Preston, but did you know it has its own little zoo?
By Jon Peake
Published 9th May 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:09 BST
Wild Discovery at Ribby Hall Village in Preston is a wonderful little zoo for all the family to enjoy.
There are plenty of animals, reptiles and exotic birds to see as well as educational talks and displays. You can even get up close and feed some of the animals for a small extra charge.
On a sunny Bank Holiday weekend I went along with my son and snapped some pictures of some of the wonderful inhabitants on display.
For more information visit Wild Discovery at Ribby Hall Village.
Page 1 of 4