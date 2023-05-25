News you can trust since 1837
Things to do in Lancashire at half-term: Here are 12 things to do for free next week

Lancashire has lots to offer if you’re looking for places to go for free at half-term.
By Jon Peake
Published 25th May 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:41 BST

With sunny weather forecast, it’s a great time to get out and about in our county – without breaking the bank.

Here are 12 things you can do for free in Lancashire next week during the half-term holidays (May 29 – June 2) …

See also: Is this the best park in Lancashire? We spent a beautiful sunny day at Avenham Park in Preston

You don't have to pay to go on a guided tour of Lancaster Castle. A walk around the outside taking in the stunning architecture and history is just as enjoyable and won't cost you a penny

2. Visit Lancaster Castle

Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham is a stunning piece of architecture and it's free to walk around outside. You can take a tour of the fine, old building for a small charge

3. Enjoy a slice of history at Gawthorpe Hall

The delightful Lytham Windmill is free to the public with the option of making a small donation to take a look inside

4. Blow me down

