The Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show 2021: Can you spot yourself? 25 pictures from Salesbury Hall at the weekend
Lancashire was treated to jousting events, birds of prey, the Shetland Pony Grand National and plenty of food and drink as the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show made its return to summer events calendar.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 7:46 pm
The three-day show, which began on Friday (July 30, 2021) is the first since 2019, following the decision to cancel the event in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The show, which traces its history back to 1767, is one of Britain's oldest agricultural shows. It was first held at Salesbury Hall in 2003.
Our photographer, Kelvin Stuttard was there to capture the scenes in the grounds of Salesbury Hall in Ribchester during the event.
