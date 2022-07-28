The flyover of the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham comes just weeks before their visit to Blackpool Air Show in August when they will take to the skies along with dozens of other incredible flying machines.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Red Arrows and the Blackpool Air Show …

When were the Red Arrows formed?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Arrows are heading to Blackpool

The Red Arrows were formed in 1964, when the Royal Air Force merged all of its display teams into one. The name was inspired by the RAF's Black Arrows and Red Pelicans, which were both RAF aerobatic teams before the Red Arrows were created. They have flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries.

Where do they call home?

RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

What type of aircraft are the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows fly over Blackpool

The Red Arrows fly BAE Systems' Hawk T1, which is powered by a Rolls-Royce engine.

When are they appearing at the Blackpool Air Show?

The Blackpool Air Show takes place on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14.

What else can I expect to see at the Blackpool Air Show?

The show will feature thrilling displays from a wide range of military and civil aircraft including the Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Typhoon, Chinook, Muscle Pitts stunt plane, Strikemaster and the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers. For more details click here.

How much are tickets and where can I get them?

The event is free on both days.

What other entertainment is there?

Head to the Air Show Village on the Tower Festival Headland for a wide range of stalls, attractions and food concessions.

How many people are expected to attend?

The Air Show is one of Blackpool’s biggest events and usually attracts around 100,000 people over the weekend.

Where will I get the best views of the aircraft?

The best views are from the promenade between the Central Pier and the Northern Victorian pier.

Where can I park?

Check out this map of Blackpool car parks.

How do I get to Blackpool?

By car – Blackpool enjoys the luxury of having a motorway link direct to the heart of the resort – take Junction 32 off the M6, and the M55 will lead you almost to the beach.

By train – Avanti West Coast run fast and direct services from London and Birmingham to Blackpool and also Glasgow and Edinburgh to Preston, where travellers can change onto Northern services to get to the resort.