Ten things to do in Lancashire during October half-term

Here are just some of the fantastic things you can do out and about in Lancashire ...

1 Join The Victorian Ghost Hunter on a Blackpool Ghost Walk as he guides you to some of Blackpool’s most famous and most haunted locations.

Hear tales of terror and stories of the supernatural that will make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up and have you question everything you thought you believed in!

The Castle, one of Lancaster’s magnificent landmarks. Photograph reproduced by kind permission of the Duchy of Lancaster

Tickets are just £6 per person and can be purchased in advance via www.BlackpoolGhostWalks.co.uk. You can also buy your tickets from your ghost host on the evening of a walk or from the Tourist Information Centre on The Promenade.

2 Visit Glasform in Poulton-le-Fylde where John Ditchfield and his team of master glassblowers create stunning works of art.

In the workshop, the main furnace glows 24 hours a day, seven days a week at temperatures up to 1,400 degrees Celcius. Seeing John and the other glassblowers work is an experience you will never forget.

Take a hike up Rivington Pike

A visit to the Glasform studio is a friendly, enjoyable experience for all and you will never look at glass in quite the same way. The studio is currently open to the public - Monday to Friday 10-4pm and Saturday, October 30th 11-4pm. You can find out more at www.glasform.com.

3 Visit Lancaster Castle. Lancaster Castle is one of the UK’s most significant historic monuments. It has origins dating all the way back to the Romans and has been a centre for justice, incarceration and penal reform for almost 1,000 years. The castle is open seven days a week (except over the Christmas/ New Year period) from 9.30am to 5.00pm. In winter tours normally operate from 10.30am to 3.15pm on weekdays and between 10.00am and 4.00pm on weekends. Tour times do however vary and are subject to change. Find out more at www.lancastercastle.com.

4 Take a trip to HAPPA (Horse And Ponies Protection Association). Based in the Thursden Valley, Briercliffe, Burnley, the Charity usually welcomes thousands of visitors each year, but following the various lockdowns, funds from fundraising events and onsite trading have dramatically decreased. HAPPA is urging supporters to get behind them following their reopening by going to see the resident horses and ponies, or popping in to The Cafe and The Fussy Filly shop. Full details can be found at www.happa.org.uk.

5 Have a look around Fleetwood Market. Offering a great seaside shopping experience, Fleetwood Market has over 200 stalls within three indoor heated halls and a selection of outdoor stalls. A true shopper’s paradise you’ll find a variety of stalls including jewellery, clothing and household goods. The market is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 9am – 4.30pm all year round. Fine out more at www.fleetwoodmarket.co.uk.

Marvel at Blackpool's world-famous illuminations

6 Take in the dazzling delights of Blackpool Illuminations. The world-famous Illuminations need little introduction. There are six miles of stunning lights along the Promenade - no wonder it’s commonly known as the greatest free light show on Earth! Find out more at www.visitblackpool.com.

7 Take a hike up Rivington Pike - one of the north of England's best viewpoints. The historic tower is reputed to date as far back as far as 1138 and boasts breath-taking views of Rivington and beyond. Walk along the Anglezarke Reservoir, explore the area around the reservoir by foot or bike or even through the treetops at Go Ape: Rivington. High up on an open, spacious site, the Treetop Challenge offers the perfect blend of blood-pumping action and beautiful country views. With 13-metre-high platforms and a brilliant free-falling Tarzan Swing, it is the only Go Ape location in the UK to feature a zip wire over water.

8 Spend the day at Cedar Farm in Mawdesley - a unique and exciting creative community hub. Cedar Farm is now home to 33 independent businesses all housed in repurposed and lovingly designed old farm buildings.

The site started as a large pig farm and has been gradually converted into a treasure trove of studios, shops, food outlets and spaces to attend courses and workshops. There is something for everyone at Cedar Farm, from delicious food, to clothes, graphic design services, a beauty salon, swings and chickens to feed. As well as a browse around the shops and moments to marvel at new products created in situ by the Cedar Farm onsite makers. There's also award-winning coffee and a list of courses to sign up for. For full details visit www.cedarfarm.net.

9 Pay a visit to Avenham & Miller Parks in Preston - located in the heart of Preston's city centre. The parks are connected by beautiful and scenic paths, creating one large and diverse park with a lot to offer. Both parks have many different paths to choose from, effortlessly interlinked so you can explore in a way that best suits you. The parks create a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city, mixing the natural beauty of the River Ribble flowing by with landscaped gardens, exotic trees, and historical structures. Not only are they perfect for a tranquil stroll, they are also steeped in history and are home to a children's play area and vast green space. Avenham Park is also home to the Pavilion Cafe. The cafe's riverside setting makes it the ideal place to unwind with a refreshing drink or coffee, or even grab a spot of lunch. Find out more at www.visitpreston.com.