Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Painting for Pleasure Classes, Preston and Garstang, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at the Arts Centre in Garstang on Mondays and at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

Brass Attack Concert, Lostock Hall Academy, Monday, July 8

Now an annual event, this Monday you can enjoy an evening of music featuring Lostock Hall County Primary School Band, the Academy Band, the Lostock Hall Memorial Band Training Band, Lostock Hall Memorial Senior band and a grand finale with the famous Leyland Band. Tickets cost just £5 on the door including refreshments, under 16s are free. Call 07885 432160 or see www.facebook.com/Lostockhallband/ for more information.

Annie, Chorley Little Theatre, from Wednesday, July 10

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find her parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a city orphanage. The perfect family-friendly musical, Annie is brought to you by Chorley Youth Theatre. See more at www.chorleylittletheatre.com.

Sam Avery, The Grand Theatre, Lancaster, Thursday, July 11

Comedian and bestselling author Sam Avery started his award-winning blog when his twin boys were born. A million nappies, Peppa Pig episodes and a head-full of hair loss later, he shares all the lows, highs and hilarious in-betweens of his experiences of first-time parenthood. Test your pelvic floor with laughter! Book online at www.lancastergrand.co.uk.

Family History Fridays, Lancashire Archives, Bow Lane, Preston, Friday, July 12

Each month, Lancashire Archives opens its doors for a free day of family history. At each session there will be talks, advice and help with archivists and members of the Preston branch of the Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society. Plus there will be Getting To Know sessions and a family history surgery. This month’s topic is ‘The church courts and our ancestors’ daily lives: some case studies’ by Anna Watson. Open 9.30am-5pm, the public searchroom will also be available. Call 01772 533039 or see www.lancashire.gov.uk/archives for more details.