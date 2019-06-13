Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

A Bunch of Amateurs, Chorley Little Theatre, opens Monday, June 17

Next week, CADOS present ‘A Bunch of Amateurs’, a hilarious comedy written by Hislop and Nick Newman. Fading Hollywood action hero Jefferson Steele arrives in England to play King Lear in Stratford – only to find that this is not the birthplace of the Bard, but a sleepy Suffolk village. And instead of Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench, the cast are a bunch of amateurs. Open until Saturday, June 22, you can book online at www.chorleylittletheatre.com.

Circular Economy Club Launch, Brockholes, Tuesday, June 18

This free event is designed to give Lancashire businesses and organisations the opportunity to be involved in the move to a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world. The launch will include a screening of the world’s first feature length documentary on the circular economy, ‘Closing the Loop’. Register online at www.chamberlowcarbon.co.uk.

Harris Late: Lancashire Science Festival, The Harris, Preston, Wednesday, June 19

The Harris is throwing it’s doors open for an after hours social with talks, science workshops, drinks, photo opportunities and special creative activities. Don’t miss an unmissable night at the museum. No booking necessary, all events are free. Go to www.harrismuseum.org.uk for more details.

Summer Solstice Americ-ana Night, The Continental, Preston, Friday, June 21

It’s the longest day, a Friday night and the music is going to be grand, so head to The Conti and make it a great evening. But if you’re wondering what Americana is, it’s a blend of country rock - without the line dancing, Stetsons or cowboys, but with a great atmosphere. Appearing live will be West on Colfax plus veterans of the Americana scene, Red Moon Joe. These guys have been playing country rock since the 80s, are classic songwriters and seasoned musicians of the first water...and brilliant live. Entry is just £3 on the door, see www.newcontinental.net.

Pairidaeza, King Street Studios, Lancaster, until July 27

Iranian-born artist Nazanin Moradi attended calligraphy and painting school aged just six. In this exhibition she focuses on openness, tolerance and dialogue, combining costume making, performance, painting, printmaking and digital collage. Open Fridays and Saturdays 11am-5.30pm, call 07743 238663 or visit www.kingstreetstudios.art for more information.