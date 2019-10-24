Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Halloween Half Term, Samlesbury Hall, until Thursday, October 31

Be spellbound by wickedly funny witch Janey Southworth during Halloween week as she tells the gruesome tales of Samlesbury Hall, complete with her grisly collection of skulls, insects and other ghastly horrors.

Learn how to make your own spells (good or bad!) and take part in the putrid picture treasure hunt around the Hall. All for free! No need to purchase a ticket, just turn up. More details at www.samlesburyhall.co.uk.

Spooky Walk, Cuerden Valley Park, Bamber Bridge, Tuesday, October 29

Get ready for ghouls and ghosts....if you dare! Take your torches for a family walk around Cuerden Valley Park with some spooky happenings along the way. Suitable for children ages five to 11 years. Meet at The Visitor Centre and dress up warm. Book online at www.tickettailor.com/events/CuerdenValley.

David Gower: On the Front Foot, King George’s Hall, Blackburn, Wednesday, October 30

Often described as one of the most stylish left-handed batsmen of all time, the 80s blonde bombshell promises to share his thoughts on this year's Cricket World Cup and The Ashes, both of which are being battled out on home soil. Hear from the Sky Sports Cricket lead anchor before anyone else. Tickets cost £23.50 at www.kinggeorgeshall.com.

The Moon, Lancaster Priory, from Friday November 1

The Moon is landing at Lancaster Priory this November! The historic church will host one of the world’s most awe-inspiring artworks – a massive moon – suspended from its ancient rafters. Measuring seven metres in diameter, The Moon features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. Lots of events are planned alongside the visit, see www.lancasterpriory.org.

Lancashire Electric, The Storey, Lancaster, from Friday, November 1

The atmosphere will be electric when visitors to Lancaster’s Storey Gallery are invited to take a journey through time. Lancashire Electric will see rare archive footage from a century of life in the county projected into the gallery. Visitors can move around and immerse themselves in moving images of childhood, work and play, some of which will be screened on deckchairs hung in the gallery. Themes include the changing relationship between people and the landscape – from rural Lancashire to the coast. Admission is free, see www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-storey.