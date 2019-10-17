Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Carry On Screaming, The Dukes, Lancaster, Monday, October 21

A beloved entry of the Carry On canon, Carry On Screaming is send up of all the horror greats, from Frankenstein to Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde. Screened as part of The Dukes A Life More Ordinary, the ALMO programme aims to improve the lives of people with dementia and memory loss. Everyone is welcome, tickets start at £5.50 from www.dukes-lancaster.org.

People Powered Party, The Science and Industry Museum, Manchester, Monday, October 21 until Sunday, November 3

No pedalling, no party! That’s the mantra being repeated at The Science and Industry Museum in Manchester this October half term with the launch of a People Powered Party that relies on the enthusiasm and energy of cyclists to get the music pumping and lights flashing. As part of over 30 activities, workshops and shows announced to take place over the two-week school break, families will power their own disco to explore the key principles of eating, energy and exercise.Find full details at www.scienceandindustrymuseum.org.uk.

Cinema Live: Billy Connolly, Darwen Library Theatre, Wednesday, October 23

Hailed as the UK’s most influential comedian of all time, legendary Scot Billy Connolly is coming to cinemas with this brilliant show from his final stand-up tour. Recorded in 2015, during the Australian leg, this whip smart routine is a riotous journey filled with outrageous tales. Tickets to see Billy in action are just £13 via www.darwenlibrarytheatre.com.

Build a Big Brick Bus Mosaic, The Harris, Preston, Thursday, October 24

Help The Harris build a big LEGO® bus! In this workshop, you can choose from a variety of LEGO® to make a tile that will become part of their giant bus mosaic. They need wheels, windows, passengers and an engine, so it’s all hands on deck to finish this collaborative display. LEGO® super fan Bricks McGee will be on hand to lend a hand. Best suited to children age four and above, tickets cost £2.50 and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Anti-Nowhere League, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Thursday, October 24

The band are doing what they do best - swimming against the flow of the controlled music business, proving punk is the last music rebellion and still a major music force to be reckoned with. Don’t miss the Anti-Nowhere League live. Entry prices start at £14 in advance, see www.newcontinental.net.