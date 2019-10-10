Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Winckley Square Walks and Talks, various locations and dates

Continuing their part in the Preston Arts Festival, Friends of Winckley Square are proud to present a series of walks and talks on the subject of this unique and important heritage site. On Monday you can hear tales of ‘Three Women Who Shaped Preston’ in St Wilfrid’s Parish Centre, followed on Tuesday by a walk detailing the city’s rich and powerful families. Wednesday ‘It’s a Gas!’ as a FoWS guide takes you to key locations in the drive for a public gas supply in the early 1800s - or you can spend An Evening with Edith Rigby! See www.winckleysquarepreston.org.

Hormonal Housewives, Southport Waterfront Theatre, Monday, October 14

No subject is taboo and no thought is too private as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights. Join the Hormonal Housewives as they blast their witty way through a catalogue of women’s bits – what these women can’t teach you about modern womanhood isn’t worth knowing. Book online at www.waterfrontsouthport.co.uk.

BonteHond: iPet, Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster, Wednesday, October 16

Look around you. Everyone is probably staring at screen, and it seems completely normal. But if you’re constantly being kept busy by a computer, how self-sufficiently can you grow up? Can you stay smart if you don’t have to think for yourself anymore? iPet is a hilarious performance for the youngest audience, without the chit-chat but with music, magic and movement. Tickets start at £6, call 01524 594151 or see www.lancasterarts.org.

Observatory Open Evening, Moor Park, Thursday, October 17

Hosted by Preston & District Astronomical Society, this is your chance to visit the refurbished Observatory for free with its historic Cooke Refractor Telescope - the first in a series of monthly events throughout autumn and winter. Find out more at www.facebook.com/pg/friendsofmoorpark/events.

Cheese and Wine Evening, Grimsargh St.Michael’s School, Friday, October 18

Enjoy an evening of fun and fundraising next week! A leading expert from Preston Wine Circle will explain the provenance of an assortment of fine wines from all over the world. Taste them alongside cheeses, breads and salads. All proceeds will go to The Church Windows Restoration Fund. Call 07749 934208 to book.