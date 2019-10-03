Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Painting for Pleasure Classes, Preston and Garstang, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at the Arts Centre in Garstang on Mondays and at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

Redcoats, Civic Centre, Leyland, Monday, October 7

Delighting audiences with seaside tales and holiday camp magic, Mikron are bringing Redcoats to the British public. Roll your trousers up and feel the sand between your toes for their 48th year of touring. Enjoy Mikron’s radiant redcoats as they guide you through 80 years of the Butlin’s holiday dream. Tickets cost £10 on 01772 641604 or via www.leylandhistorical society.co.uk.

Morecambe Artist Colony AGM, More Music, Wednesday, October 9

Discover more about MAC and their plans for the future - and view a hair-raising exhibition! MAC’s AGM is a chance to catch up with the activities of this not-for-profit group of local artists, passionate about using art for the regeneration of Morecambe. The evening will also include singing and a Bring & Buy art sale. Plus you can view Ablaze! the first solo exhibition by MAC member, Ginny Koppenhol. See morecambeartistcolony.org for more details.

Gym & Tonic, The Dukes, Lancaster, from Wednesday, October 9

Laugh-out-loud comedy Gym & Tonic is set in Scardale Hall Health Farm, run by the best staff in Europe who are happy to pamper, massage and put guests through their paces. But when characters Don and Shirley arrive to fix their failing marriage, even the coolest therapists start to lose their karma. Tickets start at £15.50 via www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Family History Fridays, Lancashire Archives, Preston, Friday, October 11

Each month, Lancashire Archives opens its doors for a free day of family history. At each session there will be talks, advice and help with archivists and members of the Preston branch of the Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society. Plus there will be Getting To Know sessions and a family history surgery. This month’s free lunchtime talk is ‘Taking care of the past - packaging and handling archives’ by Zoe Kennington. Open 9.30am-5pm, the public search room will also be available. Call 01772 533039 or see www.lancashire.gov.uk/archives for more details.