Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon set to bring ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ Q&A tour to Lancaster, Lytham and Burnley - this is everything you need to know

Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon

Lydon, formally known as Johnny Rotten, notorious for his outspoken outbursts during the Punk era of music, will be going on tour to discuss his latest book, ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’.

In the book, which was limited to just 10,000 copies, Lydon spoke on the highlights of his career with the Pistols and Public Image LTD and how he changed the music industry.

Who is John Lydon/Johnny Rotten?

Lydon is most famous for his late 1970’s punk band, The Sex Pistols, where he went by his stage name, Johnny Rotten.

The Pistols lasted from 1975 to 1978 and found major global success with songs like ‘Anarchy in the UK’ and ‘God Save the Queen’, which made number two in the UK charts.

After the band split up in 1978, Rotten reverted to using his real name of Lydon and formed a new band alongside former Clash member Keith Levene called Public Image LTD. The band ran from 1978 to 1993, but reformed in 2012.

Lydon has been incredibly outspoken for his political beliefs, most notably for his stance on UK and US politics, anarchism, the European Union and much more.

Lydon will be hosting meet and greets prior to the event with fans, before hosting a Q&A session.

Fans are welcome to bring forward any questions they would like to ask of Lydon, whether it be on his music career, his stance on politics or on his most recent book.

When will the tour take place?

The ‘Pretty Vacant’ singer began his tour on September 7 in Hastings, and will be bringing his tour to Lytham St Annes, Burnley and Lancaster throughout October.

Lytham St Annes, Lowther Pavilion - October 7, 2021

Burnley, Mechanics - October 8, 2021

Lancaster, Grand Theater - October 18, 2021

How much are tickets?

General entry will be priced at £30, VIP tickets, including a “goodie bag” will be priced at £45 and meet and greet super VIP package will be priced at £75.