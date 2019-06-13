Scorton Steam gathering this weekend

Prepare for a wild ride as engine-busting, ear-rattling mini tractor pulling debuts at this year’s Scorton Steam.

Watch everything from souped up ride-on lawnmowers to highly strung methanol-injected, supercharged V8 engine tractors rip it up to get the furthest down a 100m dirt track pulling the heaviest weight

For anyone who prefers the horsepower generated by engines of a by-gone era, the 15th annual Scorton Steam gathering, which takes place Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16 remains one of the North West’s biggest yearly steam fests, showcasing a collection of more than 600 vehicles of all vintages.

Engines blend with family fun as Scorton Steam celebrates Father’s Day weekend with fairground rides, crafts, live music, beer tent, food and shopping stalls all spread over 30 acres to make it the perfect day out for all generations, especially given its location off the A6 just 15 minutes from either Junction 32 or 33 of M6.

This year’s Scorton Steam also sees the return of the Purple Helmets as its headline attraction in the main arena.

Back by popular demand, the Purple Helmets are an anarchic band of hairy bikers, whose comedy performances are really testament to their serious riding skills.

It will be an unprecedented fifth visit to Scorton for the Purple Helmets, who are based on the Isle of Man.

Scorton Steam opens daily at 9am.

With free parking, entry is just £10 for adults, £7 for concessions and children aged 10 to 16 years with younger children admitted for free.

For more details plus a £1 saving per day online ticket, visit www.scortonsteam.co.uk.