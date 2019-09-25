Preston Pride is here and is sure to be a huge event - don't miss it!

And there's so many other great events taking place you'll find it hard to decide...

FREE: Preston Pride, Preston, Saturday, September 28

Head to Blackpool for the BBC Radio 2 All Star Party

Don’t miss this year’s Preston Pride on the Flag Market. And this year marks the eighth year of Pride in Preston. The day will be filled with live entertainment, information stands, stalls, and more. Expect favourites like Smashby, DanceSyndrome and diva Kim Fox to entertain the crowds with live music and dance. The event is free and open to all. The fun starts at 10.30am and runs until 4pm. For more information visit the Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/events/379768662613594/

PAID: BBC Radio 2 All Star Party, Blackpool, Saturday, September 28

Radio 2’s Saturday night dance music line-up is taking to the road once again for the third Radio 2 All Star Party, live from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool. Trevor Nelson, Craig Charles and Ana Matronic will broadcast their shows live from the legendary venue, presenting a spectacular night of soul, R&B and dance music. The night will feature live performances from Beverley Knight, The Brand New Heavies, The Shapeshifters and The Fantasy Funk Band. Doors open at 7pm. For tickets visit https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

PAID: Lancashire Korea Festival, Preston, Saturday, September 28

The Lancashire Korea Festival will bring something a little different to Preston

The Lancashire Korea Festival is a day-long celebration, celebrating traditional and modern aspects of Korean culture. The varied programme of events includes a Korean fashion show, a UCLan Korean Society run K-Pop performance, a traditional Korean music concert, handicraft workshops and Korean snacks and drinks. See it all at 53 Degrees on Fylde Road in Preston from 12pm until 5pm. Entry tickets are £5 per person. To book tickets online visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

PAID: Small Mammals Talk, Preston, Saturday, September 28

The Small Mammals Talk is a fun, educational wildlife talk for all the family...

Led by Dr Alan Bedford, and Hilary, who will be presenting their findings from the evening before and talking about what lives under our feet. This will then be followed by exploring owl pellets to see what these predatory birds have been eating. A fun filled, educational and memorable early morning session for all the family at The Intact Centre in Ingol, from 8am until 12pm. Admission is £3. More details at www.facebook.com/intact.centre.3/

Accrington will be a foodie heaven as it hosts a Chocolate Festival

PAID: Friendsical, Blackpool, until Saturday, September 28

Friendsical is an original and unique new parody musical inspired by the gang in Friends, the iconic TV show. When Ross’s wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life… will he end up with his one true love? With original new songs, the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention. What could possibly go wrong? This show, at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, is sure to sell-out fast. So book early.

FREE: Accrington Chocolate Festival, Accrington, Saturday, September 28

Following the success of the 2018 event, Accrington’s Chocolate Festival returns for more sugary goodness. Over 20 chocolate themed stalls will come together in Accrington’s town square for the festival of a lifetime. There will be goodies including: chocolate churros, chocolate truffles, chocolate cookies, chocolate ice cream. chocolate fudge, chocolate puddings, chocolate fountain, chocolate gin, chocolate brownies, chocolate donuts and more. From 10am until 4pm.

One for all the family to enjoy at the Harris Museum - Egyptian Balcony Tours

PAID AND FREE: City of Preston 10k, Preston, Sunday, September 29

The City of Preston 10K takes a route through the heart of the city centre, drawing in hundreds of runners and spectators along the way. This fun and friendly race welcomes runners of all ages and abilities, with a separate ‘Family Fun Run’ also taking place on the day. Finishers will receive a commemorative City of Preston 10K medal and technical T-shirt. From 9.30am until 11.30am. The event is free to watch,and for more details and to sign up (cost £5 - £23 )visit www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/sportstours-events/city-of-preston-10k/

PAID: One Snap and They’re Gone!, Wrea Green, Saturday, September 28

Join the Wild Discovery team for an exciting fundraising evening. It’s the official opening of “The Secret Forest” and the arrival of the critically endangered Philippine Crocodile. Book your tickets now - adults £5 children £3 - all monies raised on the evening will be used to help save this critically endangered species. For more information about the event, taking place at Wild Discovery at Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green, visit www.wilddiscovery.co.uk

PAID: Family Craft Day/Xplorer, Thornton, Sunday, September 29

Discover your creative side, with a variety of activities in wood and natural materials. Fun for all the family at Wyre Estuary Country Park at Stanah, Thornton. This is a drop-in event, any time between 11am and 3pm. Individual activities may be charged. Also happening on this day at Wyre Estuary Country Park is the Xplorer Challenge - a fun family friendly navigation challenge using a simple map with the aim to find a number of markers that are located around the park. From 11am until 3pm.

Preston Art Festival is a month long full of events

PAID: Egyptian Balcony Family Tours, Preston, Saturday, September 28

Explore new heights... This is your chance to travel to the top of the Harris Museum and see John Somerscales’ impressive friezes that adorn the Egyptian balcony and find out about how they ended up in the Harris. Tours runs between 11am and 12pm, and are suitable for ages seven and above. Admission is £1, with concessions at 50p. Booking is essential. To book your place call 01772 905414 or visit the museum shop. For more information visit http://www.harrismuseum.org.uk/

PAID: Geoff Norcott: Taking Liberties, Lancaster, Saturday, September 28

Geoff Norcott’s unique brand of provocative stand-up is hitting the road again with ‘Taking Liberties’. Whatever the contentious subject – he’ll be honest and blunt without being a d**k. Mostly. As seen on The Mash Report, Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week. Geoff has also appeared frequently on Question Time and can be regularly seen putting the cat amongst the pigeons on UK political debate shows. See him live at The Grand Theatre in Lancaster on Saturday, from 8pm. Tickets are £13.50, with concession at £12.50, available from https://dukes-lancaster.org/

PAID AND FREE: Preston Arts Festival, Preston, from Sunday, September until Thursday, October 31

Preston is alive with arts! Enjoy all kinds of events taking place in every corner of the city from Sunday all through October. There’s something for everyone, with the month crammed full of exhibitions, fairs, performances, talks, walks, theatre, workshops, films, and more. For more details visit www.prestonarts.com/

PAID: Blackpool Ghost Walks, Blackpool, Saturday, September 28

Join The Victorian Ghost Hunter (Haunted Blackpool author Stephen Mercer) on a Blackpool Ghost Walk (the “No. 1 Tour in Blackpool” for four consecutive years TripAdvisor) as he guides you to some of Blackpool’s most famous, and most haunted, locations to hear of his (dearly departed) friends; the spectres, the phantoms, the ghosts! The 2019 spooky strolls feature new tales of terror and stories of the supernatural, along with a few old favourites! Don’t miss this amazing tour. Book today for Saturday night at 7.30pm. Visit www.supernaturalevents.co.uk to book.

PAID: LEGO Explorers, Blackpool, until Sunday, October 6

Dive into the deep with SEA LIFE Blackpool’s exciting, new adventure trail, LEGO Explorers. Discover curious creatures daily until October 6, as you navigate around the aquarium on a brand new, interactive mission to record discoveries about the amazing sea creatures. Help the team unlock underwater secrets by drawing, building, colouring, creating and showing us what you’ve discovered. To book your tickets visit www.visitsealife.com/blackpool

PAID: September Spectacular Heritage Tram Tours Gold Weekend, Blackpool, Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29

Frequent Heritage Tram Tours between Pleasure Beach and Bispham every 10/20 minutes between 10am and 5pm from with regular tours to Cleveleys and Fleetwood. A wide variety of Heritage Trams in use. Heritage Tram souvenirs on sale from the shop tram at the Tower & North Pier Heritage Tram Stop. Takes place on Saturday and Sunday.