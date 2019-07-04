Poetry open mic night at Heysham library

There will be a poetry and acoustic open mic night at Heysham library on Thursday (July 18) from 6.30pm-9pm.

Hosted by award winning author and performing poet Bryan Griffin.

Bryan is a local radio presenter and founder of both the Walsall and the Lunesdale and Morecambe Poetry Society.

Bryan has performed at many events and provides workshops locally.

The open mic will also include guest performing poets, the first of which will be Chris Bainbridge a well-known Tyneside-born, Manchester author and performing poet.

Chris will do a book signing of his latest work.

Tea and coffee will be provided and a small fee is charged to cover the cost of the room.

The open mic night will then be held every third Thursday of the month.