A beautiful, crisp day at Crosby Beach

Places to visit within an hour's drive of Lancashire: Antony Gormley's 'Another Place' at Crosby Beach

If you’re looking for a drive out this autumn, you can’t go far wrong with Crosby Beach, featuring Antony Gormley’s ‘Another Place’ – 100 cast-iron life-size figures, stretching for 1.5 miles along the estuary.

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:36 pm

We made the trip on a crisp September day to get our first look at the world-famous figures.

And impressive they are!

The tide was out but the sea was only a 10-minute stroll away and the skies were clear and blue overhead.

It’s well worth a trip and easy to get to by car in less than an hour.

Find out more about ‘Another Place’ here

1. 'Another Place' at Crosby Beach

Frozen in time - a statue at Crosby Beach

Photo: jp

2. 'Another Place' at Crosby Beach

One of the statues on Crosby Beach

Photo: jp

3. 'Another Place' at Crosby Beach

A statue stares out to sea

Photo: jp

4. Crosby Beach

Looking out to sea at Crosby Beach

Photo: jp

