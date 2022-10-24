The resort is rolling out an unprecedented line-up of indoor and outdoor shows, events and attractions to celebrate the school holiday.

With all of its tourist attractions open for business, the Blackpool Illuminations shining every night plus the award-winning Lightpool Festival and two free firework events, Blackpool has set its stall out to offer families an unrivalled selection of half-term holiday fun.

The line-up includes:

Blackpool Illuminations

Autumn wouldn’t be the same without the world-famous Illuminations. The free display stretching along the entire length of the Promenade has an array of impressive new features for 2022, including a newly-reimagined Golden Mile section designed by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen; Beachside Boulevard, a colourful display of waves and sandcastles; and Odyssey, the largest installation ever seen in the Illuminations which will be previewed during Lightpool Festival. For the third time in history, the Blackpool Illuminations have been extended by two months (until January 2, 2023).

Lightpool Festival

To complement the spectacular Blackpool Illuminations, Lightpool Festival returns for October half-term from 14–29 October. For 16 nights, a myriad of indoor and outdoor spaces will come alive with dazzling light installations, larger-than-life projections, music and performance. Visitors can look forward to new artworks and world premieres, showcasing an unforgettable free experience for the whole family.

Get spooked this Halloween at one of the many nerve-jangling attractions in Blackpool

The Illuminated Tram Parade

Back by popular demand, and for one night only, visitors will be able to watch headline LED drummers Spark! - a unique and thrilling show that combines high-impact drumming, superb choreography and stunning lighting design. The event, which takes place on the evening of Thursday 27 October, will see Spark! leading a spectacular parade of Blackpool’s illuminated trams, featuring the battleship HMS Blackpool, the Fisherman’s Friend Trawler and the lottery-funded Great Western Train. Illuminated giant puppets, Lumidogs, and performers will also be joining the parade.

Halloween

There are ghost trains, ghost walks, ghost trams, and a Haunted Hotel tableau in the Blackpool Illuminations - in fact, more ghosts than you can shake a stick of rock at.Watch out for a stack of electrifying events at various attractions, including SEA LIFE Blackpool, The Blackpool Dungeon, the Peter Rabbit Explore & Play attraction, and Blackpool Pleasure Beach which, from October 27-31, will host the return of Circus of Horrors in the Globe Theatre. From tame activities for your tiny terrors to grown-up scares to make any brave soul tremble, take a look at the full line-up of what’s on this Halloween here.

World Fireworks Championship Blackpool

Not one, but two spectacular free firework displays for October half-term. The first on Thursday 27 October is the third in the annual World Fireworks Championship Blackpool event and the following night, Friday 28 October, there will be a showcase display. Sponsored by the family entertainment centre, Coral Island, the displays will be fired from the beach opposite The Blackpool Tower.

Attractions Galore

October is the time of year when many places are bunkering down for the winter. But not in Blackpool where there is the biggest portfolio of branded attractions outside of London.Take your pick from Late Night Riding antics at Blackpool Pleasure Beach; splashes of indoor fun at Sandcastle Waterpark; discover the underwater world at SEA LIFE Blackpool; hop on in to Peter Rabbit Explore & Play; experience the illuminated and heritage trams; take a walk on the wild side at Blackpool Zoo; and try your luck at the UK’s largest indoor amusement arcade, Coral Island.That's not all! Explore three piers; brave the depths of The Blackpool Tower Dungeon; journey to the top of The Blackpool Tower; and enjoy the excitement of The Blackpool Tower Ballroom & Circus, and Madame Tussauds with its Marvel Super-Heroes and Strictly Come Dancing interactive exhibitions. And look out for one of Blackpool’s newest attractions, Hole In Wand – a truly magical indoor golf adventure.

World-Class Shows

Watch the fabulous, multi-award winning West End musical Dreamgirls at the Blackpool Opera House in the Winter Gardens from 25 October-5 November. Or from October 18-22, experience Beautiful – The Carole King Musical at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

The Great Outdoors

October is one of the most colourful months to explore the open spaces Blackpool has to offer. On milder days, the invigorating sea air is the perfect ingredient for a relaxing stroll down the six miles of promenade.Alternatively, the lush 82-acre landscape at Stanley Park, voted England's best park in 2022, and now officially designated as a “National Treasure”, dramatically turns into an abundance of rich red and yellow hues with pathways blanketed in crunchy leaves, making way for endless photo opportunities.