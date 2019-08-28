Morecambe’s More Music new season is revealed

More Music are excited to share a new season of events running from September 2019 to April 2020.

With inspiration and artists from the North of England to the Nordics, expect music that brings a breath of fresh air and lights up the dark days.

Dispatches on the Red Dress.

From Folk to World Music, seasonal festivals to music workshops, there’s so much going on at More Music that you can get involved in.

Highlights of this season include:

Winners of the 2016 BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Original Track, The Rheingans Sisters return to More Music on Sunday September 29 with playful, powerful and richly connecting music that is wholly contemporary while deeply anchored in folk traditions.

Families can enjoy a day of performances, music, science and art workshops at the West End Fun Palace on Saturday October 5 from 12-4pm.

Hull-born singer songwriter Charlotte will perform on Friday November 29.

Opening their doors to their neighbours and the local community, this year More Music are connecting the Fun Palace with their annual Lantern Festival by running workshops to make parading hats, decorations and instruments.

On Saturday October 12, critically acclaimed jazz concert for children Cinclus Cinclus will be performed.

Children will have the rare chance to interact and engage with an improvised performance, while at the same time experiencing pre-composed tunes, riffs and groves by world-class musicians.

Join More Music on Saturday October 26 for a celebration of light and the changing of the seasons with their annual West End Lantern Festival, this year on the weekend that marks the clocks going back and Diwali.

Gather together from 4pm to enjoy lanterns, projections, music, theatre, storytelling, food and drink. The lantern procession starts from 6pm.

A magical experience for young children and their grown-ups, enjoy Magic Islands in Space on Friday November 1 and Saturday November 2.

As part of Light Up Lancaster 2019, The Storey Auditorium in Lancaster will be transformed into a retro sci-fi landscape where projections, objects, instruments and playful interventions gently flow between light and shade.

In partnership with Lancaster Arts, More Music are pleased to present two exciting gigs in The Nuffield Theatre at Lancaster University.

On Friday November 8, an intimate and courageous new live show Dispatches on the Red Dress will be performed by BBC Radio 2 Folk award-winning songwriter Rowan Rheingans.

Adventurous new writing meets the warmth of a folk gig in this heartfelt and personal one woman show.

For the second gig, Hull-born singer songwriter Charlotte will perform on Friday November 29 at the Nuffield Theatre.

This hugely talented 21-year-old’s debut EP Nowhere to Hide saw her work with world-renowned producers Toby Gad, and The Orphanage (Kehlani, Alessia Cara and Demi Lovato).

Plus support from More Music’s Lancashire Youth Vocal Ensemble.

In the new-year, audiences can look forward to an all-female shanty group She Shanties performing on Saturday February 8 and Scandinavian-influenced folk-rock band BAAB on Saturday February 29, who will also hold a free dance workshop at 6pm before the gig at 7.30pm.

To commemorate the launch of their album, recorded at Real World Studios with producer Justin Adams, Deep Cabaret will perform at the Morecambe venue on Saturday March 14.

Additionally, with a drone-based wall-of-sound, played with a fabulous sense of melody, rhythmic expertise and sheer feeling, Blowzabella perform on Saturday 28 March, following a series of instrumental, dance and voice workshops in the day.

For full listings visit More Music’s website at www.moremusic.org.uk.