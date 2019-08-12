Huge crowds at the main stage at Morecambe Carnival despite the wet weather.

Morecambe Carnival a determined success - pictures from the event

The Morecambe Carnival returned for the sixth successive year at the weekend, bringing an incredible array of events, attractions and music to the Morecambe Promenade, welcoming visitors from far and wide.

Despite heavy rain and high winds on Saturday that resulted in some cancellations to events, the volunteer carnival team said: "We’re determined to deliver the carnival for the town and community!”

The same spirit was shared by the stage acts including The Christians who took to the main stage on Saturday night to perform for the carnival visitors and fans, delivering an incredibly memorable performance.

Best float at Morecambe Carnival was Shine for Sian.

Toyah performing at Morecambe Carnival.

Crowds at Morecambe Carnival.

Crowds at Morecambe Carnival parade.

