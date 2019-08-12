Morecambe Carnival a determined success - pictures from the event

Despite heavy rain and high winds on Saturday that resulted in some cancellations to events, the volunteer carnival team said: "We’re determined to deliver the carnival for the town and community!”



The same spirit was shared by the stage acts including The Christians who took to the main stage on Saturday night to perform for the carnival visitors and fans, delivering an incredibly memorable performance.

Shine for Sian wins best float at Morecambe Carnival

Toyah at Morecambe Carnival Toyah performing at Morecambe Carnival.

Crowds at Morecambe Carnival

Crowds at Morecambe Carnival parade

