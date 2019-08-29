Morecambe Bay walk raises £9k for Derian House Children’s Hospice

More than 200 intrepid walkers crossed Morecambe Bay to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice on Bank Holiday Monday.

The walkers set off from the promenade at Arnside and headed out onto the sands, led by the Queen’s new official Guide to the Sands, Michael Wilson.

Those taking part in the cross bay walk included families who use Derian House' services, business supporters and staff, with the youngest participant little Poppy at just two-years-old.

The group – wearing the trademark green Derian House caps - then crossed the River Kent, through 2ft-deep water, and finally across the salt marshes, finishing at Kent’s Bank Station.

Those taking part included families who use Derian’s services, business supporters and staff, with the youngest participant little Poppy at just two-years-old.

The event also coincided with International Day of the Dog, with a number of plucky pups joining their owners to take part.

The walk, now in its 24th year, raised £9,000 for the charity which helps more than 400 seriously ill children and young people every year.

Miriam Payne, event and promotions manager at Derian House, said: “Morecambe Bay Walk is one of our favourite events, and this was the perfect way to spend the Bank Holiday.

“The weather was glorious and everyone was in a great mood, having fun and raising money for Derian House.

“We were so lucky, especially considering what the weather was like on the original date!

“I’d especially like to thank all of the Derian staff and volunteers who made it possible to pull off this event, and helped keep everyone safe.”

The Morecambe Bay Walk had originally been planned for Saturday, August 10, but torrential rain and flash flooding meant it was called off at the last minute for safety reasons.

It costs almost £4million per year to keep the doors open at Derian House, but less than 10 per cent of this comes from government funding.

For the remainder, the hospice relies on the generosity of supporters.